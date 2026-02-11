ASOPROA and AVA-ASAJA urge producers not to harvest Lamb Hass avocados prematurely

The Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) and the Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) are advising against harvesting the late Lamb Hass variety prematurely. They emphasize that harvesting should only occur when the fruit reaches optimal ripeness, usually about a month from now, depending on the region. Both groups warn that some Lamb Hass farms are already beginning to harvest, despite the dry matter content being too low for consumption in many areas. This premature harvesting risk could disappoint consumers and negatively impact sales for the rest of the season.

© ASOPROA

"We know demand is strong, and prices are good, but we must not rush to harvest fruit that isn't yet ripe. To ensure consistent and lasting profitability, we must prioritize high quality to differentiate ourselves from third-country competitors, just like we're doing with the launch of the 'Aguacate Valenciano' brand," stated Celestino Recatalá, president of ASOPROA.

Currently, Hass, the main variety in Spain and globally, is in full ripening with strong international demand and prices over 2 €/kg. Rainstorms in Andalusia are delaying harvesting, increasing demand in other regions like Valencia. AVA-ASAJA and ASOPROA warn the sector to avoid rushing and to wait until the Hass harvest ends, as the Lamb Hass variety may not have the proper dry matter level for consumption.

They have also warned about an increase in thefts of Hass and Lamb Hass avocados from fields in Valencia and Castellón, calling on authorities and grocers to take action. "If avocado cultivation is to remain a vital alternative for some coastal areas, preventing thefts is essential," Recatalá emphasized.

ASOPROA estimates that avocado production in the Valencia Region will exceed 25,000 tons this season, a 5% increase from last year, thanks to new plantations coming into production. However, some growing areas in Camp de Morvedre and La Plana Baixa are suffering significant losses due to the hailstorm on July 12 last year. The cultivated area has now surpassed 4,211 hectares, representing a 5% rise over the past year and doubling in size over the last five years.