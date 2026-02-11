Spain lost nearly 3 million kilos of asparagus to rain

Approximately one-third of the green asparagus crops in Vega Baja del Genil, the primary production area in Granada and Spain, are still flooded due to recent storm Marta. The storm's passage caused the Vilano stream and the River Genil to overflow, resulting in extensive damage to fields, irrigation channels, infrastructure, and communications, which has left Huétor Tájar cut off by road.

"We estimate that between 25 and 30% of the asparagus crop in Huétor Tájar has been lost. That's nearly 3 million kilos of produce, just at the start of the season," stated José Antonio Gómez, a member of the Governing Body of the Centro Sur Cooperative. "It's raining on wet ground in this area, as we already had a lot of rain before this new storm passed through," he added.



Map showing the flooded plots around the Huétor Tájar municipality.

The campaign was about to start soon. The first batches from earlier locations had already been harvested, and producers expected to begin harvesting the area that is now flooded in about 10 days," José Antonio Gómez points out. "Undoubtedly, this is a significant loss that is slowing the growth of surface area and planned production for this year. On the other hand, other growing areas will benefit from the rain.



Flooding in the town of Huétor Tájar.

Asparagus plays a vital role in the local economy, with about 80% of the population relying directly or indirectly on this activity. It involves over 2,000 cooperative members and holds a designation of origin recognized by the European Union. Consequently, floods pose a risk of causing significant disruptions and loss of work during the season, which mainly occurs from March to June.

The damage mainly affects the asparagus-growing regions, but historical hydraulic infrastructure has also suffered significant damage. During floods, watercourses diverted at the start of the 20th century revert to their original paths. In response, the Town Council has called for urgent aid, the declaration of a seriously affected area, and a special agricultural employment program to mitigate the economic and social consequences of the disaster.



