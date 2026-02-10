Brazilian apple harvest opens with higher 2025/26 output outlook

The national apple harvest for the 2025/2026 season was officially opened in Vacaria, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, marking the start of a cycle characterized by a recovery in production volumes and consistent fruit quality. The opening took place in an orchard belonging to Rasip Agro and was attended by producers, sector representatives, and public authorities.

According to the Brazilian Association of Apple Producers (ABPM), national apple production for the current season is expected to range between 1.05 million and 1.15 million tons, following two consecutive seasons with volumes below the historical average. The association reports that more favorable weather conditions during the production cycle supported orchard development.

Francisco Schio, president of ABPM, said the season combines higher volumes with quality parameters aligned to market requirements. "This harvest signals a return to volumes closer to normal, with an important quality differential. We have apples with excellent visual standards, balanced flavor, and a high level of technology in the field, which strengthens Brazil's competitiveness," he said.

ABPM CEO Moisés Lopes de Albuquerque said the outcome reflects sector planning and technical management. "The harvest shows that, even in the face of adversity, the sector remains strong, organized, and committed to quality, sustainability, and the country's development. The Brazilian apple is the fruit of hard work, science, and courage," he said.

From an industry perspective, Sergio Martins Barbosa, CEO of RAR Agro & Indústria, pointed to weather conditions closer to seasonal norms as a factor influencing fruit performance. "This is reflected in fruits of excellent quality, good flavor, and high shelf life, strengthening the competitiveness of Brazilian apples," he said.

Export volumes were also addressed during the opening. Projections for the 2025/2026 season indicate apple exports of 60,000 tons, with around 40,000 tons from Rio Grande do Sul and 20,000 tons from Santa Catarina. Brazilian apples are currently shipped to more than 20 markets, including India, Portugal, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia. "Exports are essential for the sector's balance, especially during the harvest season when domestic supply is higher," said Albuquerque.

José Cleber Dias de Souza, federal superintendent of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in Rio Grande do Sul, said public policy continues to support the sector's export position. "It is a responsibility to continue and improve this work, helping Brazil maintain its status as an exporter, after ceasing to be an importer in the 1970s. The Ministry of Agriculture has a fundamental contribution to make in this process," he said.

Following the ceremony, participants visited the Embrapa unit in Vacaria to discuss production, research, and technical development within the apple supply chain.

Source: Revista Cultivar