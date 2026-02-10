Lidl boosts Irish agri-food exports to €404mln

Spain: Hiperber revenue grew 7% in FY 2025, amid store expansion

Supermarket chain Hiperber has reported revenue of €235.1mln for its 2025 financial year, up 6.88% year on year and 5.77% in like-for-like sales. The chain continued investments in its assisted-service sections, such as the butcher shop, delicatessen, fish market, and produce section.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Migros launches the "Save Food" initiative to combat the waste of Swiss fruits and vegetables

Migros reported: "Migros' "Save Food" initiative aims to encourage people to eat Swiss fruits and vegetables that look different to produce usually found on the shelves, but which are sustainable, inexpensive and of the highest quality. The new initiative aims to reduce food waste, support agriculture and raise customer awareness about adopting a more mindful approach to food. The range is being launched with Swiss potatoes - an ideal product given last year's exceptionally good harvest. Over the coming months, the range will be expanded to include other produce, such as carrots, onions, apples and pears".

Source: corporate.migros.ch

France: The Nouveau Casino is not appealing its criminal sentence

Casino Group reported: "Following its sentence on January 29 by the Paris Criminal Court to a fine of 40mln euros, including 20mln euros suspended, for facts dating from 2018-2019, Casino has decided not to appeal this criminal sentence. Casino will contest the calculation of civil damages adopted by the Court".

Source: groupe-casino.fr

Lidl to open 12 new stores in Spain, promotes Fairtrade in Belgium

Lidl is accelerating its expansion in Spain, with plans to open 12 new stores in February, backed by an €87mln investment. Lidl and Fairtrade Belgium have teamed up for the traditional 'Fairbruary' challenge, encouraging Belgians to choose Fairtrade products throughout February. With over 150 Fairtrade-certified products - including coffee, bananas and chocolate - Lidl is making ethical consumption accessible, proving that fair compensation for producers can coexist with competitive prices.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Belgium: Colruyt hits milestone with 'Easy Check-out' in 100th store

Colruyt Group reported: "Colruyt reaches an important milestone: the 100th store is being fitted with the 'easy check-out'. The innovative checkout system, powered by artificial intelligence, speeds up product scanning by up to 20% and allows employees to work more ergonomically".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

Morrisons' convenience and wholesale boss departs

Morrisons director of convenience and wholesale Matt Heslop has departed from the role he took on less than a year ago. Heslop joined the leadership team at Morrisons in March 2025 and had previously held several roles at Lidl for over 20 years, including being Lidl UK's chief operating officer prior to his appointment at Morrisons where he reported directly to CEO Rami Baitiéh.

Source: talkingretail.com

UK: Co-op extends logistics contract with Buffaload

Co-op reported: "The new five year contract will now see Buffaload trunking ambient products from Co-op's National Distribution Centre (NDC) in Coventry to 11 of the retailer's regional distribution centres, which then deliver to local stores in communities in towns, cities and villages across the UK".

Source: co-operative.coop

Tesco Nature Programme: Fontestad case study

Tesco reported: "One of the first projects we provided support to is based in Murcia, Southern Spain, a key sourcing region for Tesco, and where ANSE and AMFRESH, our key citrus fruit supplier is working with citrus grower Fontestad to tackle soil erosion and water usage. Fontestad began the work two years ago by trialling ground covering plants to protect soil and encourage beneficial insects, which help reduce the need for pesticides. While initial efforts helped reduce erosion, the ground covers lacked diversity and failed to provide food for insects year-round".

Source: tescoplc.com

China: Hema NB - From incubation to independence

Discount retail chain Chao He Suan (formerly Hema) NB, owned by Alibaba, has launched its first store in South China. Chao He Suan NB has grown to a point where its organizational structure, product development, and supply chain operate largely independently. "The notion that 'premium fruit goes to Hema Fresh (Freshippo) while mid-grade fruit goes to discounter Chao He Suan NB' is no longer accurate", said a representative from Chao He Suan NB.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Lidl tops €2bln spend with Irish suppliers and boosts Irish agri-food exports to €404mln

Lidl Ireland announced it has broken the €2bln spend mark in procuring goods and services from Irish businesses in 2025 - an increase of €337mln (or 20%) on last year - according to the retailer's latest annual Supplier and Business Partner Impact Report which details Lidl's growing support of indigenous businesses. More than €404mln of produce from Irish suppliers was exported to Lidl stores across the UK, EU and USA, an increase of 12.5% on 2024 figures.

Source: retailnews.ie

US: H-E-B buys land for supply chain facilities in North Texas

H-E-B announced it bought more than 600 acres in Valley View, a town about 60 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The land purchase is part of H-E-B's multi-phase plan to build facilities that will support its supply chain operations.

Source: grocerydive.com

Target steps up investment in store staffing, cuts about 500 other roles to help fix customer experience

CNBC reported: "Target said in an email to employees obtained by CNBC that it will invest more in store labor and cut about 500 other roles at distribution centers and regional offices".

Source: cnbc.com

US: Natural Grocers will debut in Wisconsin

Natural Grocers plans to open its first store in Wisconsin, the grocer announced. The location will be in Lake Geneva off North Edwards Boulevard. A meet-and-greet event will be held on February 17 and a two-day hiring event will be February 18-19.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Chile: Cencosud closes 2025 with 70.4% increase in net income

Cencosud reported: "Cencosud closed 2025 with solid financial performance, highlighting an increase in accumulated Net Income, while continuing to advance consistently in the consolidation of its Retail Ecosystem and its profitable growth strategy across Latin America and the United States. During fiscal year 2025, the Company recorded a 70.4% increase in accumulated Net Income, reaching CLP 398,119mln (USD 419mln). Full-year revenues amounted to CLP 16,595bln (USD 17,445mln), representing a 0.6% increase compared to the previous year, as growth in 5 of the 6 countries of operation was offset by the hyperinflation adjustment in Argentina. Excluding this effect, consolidated revenues increased 5.2%, totaling CLP 16,900bln (USD 17,766mln)".

Source: cencosud.com

US: Ridley's Family Markets to acquire Terrel's Market in Utah

Ridley's Family Markets, a family-owned grocery retailer with locations across the Intermountain West, has entered into an agreement to acquire Utah grocer Terrel's Market. The transaction is expected to be completed on or near the first week of April 2026. As part of the transaction, all six Terrel's Market locations in Fillmore, Gunnison, Mount Pleasant, Nephi, Payson and Santaquin, Utah, will transition to either Ridley's Family Markets or its Macey's banner.

Source: progressivegrocer.com