Banana and pineapple drive fruit cultivation on Brazil’s south coast

Fruit production along the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul plays an important role in the region's rural economy, with bananas and pineapple as the main crops. Although the area is widely associated with tourism, it concentrates almost all banana plantations in the state and hosts its main pineapple production area, particularly in the municipality of Terra de Areia.

According to regional agricultural data, banana plantations cover about 11,700 hectares and produce around 158,000 tons annually, generating roughly R$729.5 million, about US$148 million. Production is largely in the hands of small family growers, operating in areas that combine traditional practices, climate adaptation, and, in some cases, certified organic systems.

Micael Machado Teixeira, agricultural technician and head of the local office of Emater-RS in Três Cachoeiras, said bananas are the main crop on the North Coast, followed by pineapple, with Terra de Areia as a reference area. He noted that passion fruit, strawberry, and dragon fruit are also produced, alongside citrus, for local sales.

Much of the fruit harvest takes place in summer, coinciding with higher regional demand linked to seasonal population growth. Emater estimates that more than 300 hectares are planted with pineapple along the North Coast. As the crop requires about two to two and a half years to mature, around half of this area is harvested each summer.

Teixeira said labor availability remains a challenge. Farm operations are labor-intensive and difficult to mechanize, while younger generations increasingly move to urban areas. At the same time, proximity to consumer markets supports marketing. "Everything produced on our North Coast today is easy to sell," he said, citing Ceasa in Porto Alegre and markets in the metropolitan region.

Banana production is concentrated on the coast due to climatic factors. Luís Bohn, technical manager at Emater-RS, explained that proximity to the ocean provides thermal stability and regular rainfall, supporting year-round cultivation. He added that the region has a lower incidence of black Sigatoka, allowing fewer fungicide applications than in other banana-producing regions of Brazil.

According to Emater-RS surveys, about 98 per cent of Rio Grande do Sul's banana area is located on the North Coast. In total, there are 2,898 production units managing 11,741 hectares. Most of the state's banana output is consumed domestically.

Organic banana production is also relevant in the region. Bohn said around 17 per cent of banana production is certified organic, supported by lower disease pressure and management systems adapted to certification requirements.

Pineapple production in Terra de Areia benefits from proximity to the consumer market, allowing fruit to be harvested closer to full maturity. Producers have also invested in fertilization and crop management, increasing average fruit size compared with earlier seasons.

Source: Correio do Povo / Abrafrutas