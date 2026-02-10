"Bottle gourds with firm flesh and vibrant color ideal for processing"

At Marni Fruit in Barendrecht, the South African pumpkin season has started. "Last week we received the first containers of bottle gourds, and from now on we will have weekly arrivals," says Niek Haerkens. Muscat pumpkins and Hokkaido pumpkins will follow in a fortnight.

"The first containers looked good. Our South African grower has a strong crop, and the new bottle gourds are characterised by firm flesh with an attractive colour, making them very suitable for the processing industry," Niek continues. "Carvers need firm flesh, and that quality logically declined somewhat with Spanish and Portuguese product, which is why fresh pumpkins from South Africa are coming at a good time."

In addition to carving processors, Marni Fruit also supplies the fresh pumpkin market. Sales have stabilised somewhat, according to Niek. "Two or three years ago, we saw pumpkin demand really take off. This year, the programs we have concluded are more or less comparable to last year. We are making both short-term and longer-term price agreements."

Bottle gourds will also arrive in 10 kg packs. "The bulk of our volume will be bottle gourds and muscat pumpkins. The share of Hokkaido pumpkins is significantly smaller," Niek says. He is positive about the market situation. "The price of the first pumpkins is usually quite good, and pumpkin prices generally remain fairly stable. That said, the cost price has increased due to sea freight from South Africa."

"We are pleased with the strong relationship we have with our South African supplier, which ensures a continuous supply of high-quality pumpkins. We expect supply from South Africa to continue until June–July, after which we will switch back to the new Spanish and Portuguese season, when firmness will again be optimal."

