Chinese blueberry exports up 602 per cent 2023–2025

Between 2023 and 2025, China increased fresh blueberry exports from 1,011 tons to 7,098 tons, extending its export season and widening its market reach across Asia and parts of Eurasia. The expansion reflects both higher volumes and a broader distribution calendar, with effects on regional supply patterns and competitive positioning.

The traditional export window of March through June remains the core of Chinese blueberry shipments. In 2025, the highest monthly volumes were recorded in April at 1,657 tons, followed by May at 1,165 tons, June at 923 tons, and March at 919 tons. However, export data also show activity outside this core period. Shipments reached 130 tons in January and 375 tons in February, while September volumes rose to 233 tons and December reached 559 tons. This indicates a longer marketing season than in previous years.

Market diversification has also increased. In 2025, Hong Kong received 2,395 tons, Malaysia 1,128 tons, and Singapore 928 tons. Other destinations expanded rapidly. Kyrgyzstan recorded 706 tons in 2025, compared with no recorded imports in 2023. Vietnam increased imports from 57 tons in 2024 to 182 tons in 2025. Russia imported 868 tons, with a pronounced increase in September that contributed to late-season volume growth.

These trends reflect China's ability to supply multiple destinations with varying demand profiles. Subtropical production regions such as Yunnan, Guizhou, and Sichuan support earlier exports, while later harvests from temperate provinces, including Liaoning and Shandong, extend availability into the second half of the year. This overlap allows Chinese exporters to supply markets during periods that previously relied on other production regions.

For 2025, the declared total export value reached US$50.82 million, with a weighted average unit price of approximately US$7.16 per kilogram. Prices varied widely by destination. Indonesia recorded an average of US$12.16 per kilogram and Thailand US$10.26 per kilogram, while Macau averaged US$1.12 per kilogram and Kyrgyzstan US$1.93 per kilogram. These differences point to variations in market positioning, trade channels, and pricing structures.

Logistics routes have adapted to this expansion. Southern and eastern ports such as Nansha in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Ningbo support exports to Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, while northern ports, including Qingdao and Tianjin, are used for shipments to Russia and Central Asia.

The combination of higher volumes, extended seasonality, and diversified destinations is reshaping the regional blueberry trade landscape and influencing supply timing and pricing dynamics for other exporting regions.

