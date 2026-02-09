South Korean strawberry exports expand in Indonesia

South Korea's Nonsan strawberries expanded their presence in the Indonesian market following an overseas food exhibition in Jakarta, where demand and distribution interest increased.

According to Nonsan City, the "2026 Nonsan Agricultural and Food Overseas Expo" took place in Jakarta from February 6 to 8. Including pre-event activities, the exhibition attracted a cumulative total of around 450,000 visitors, comprising consumers, importers, and industry representatives.

During the event, approximately 25 tons of Nonsan strawberries allocated for on-site sales were fully sold. City officials said the response supported plans to scale up regular supply channels in Indonesia. After the exhibition, strawberries are scheduled to be distributed through major retail outlets and online platforms. About 41 tons are expected to move under advance contracts, with more than 16 tons entering the broader Indonesian market through additional sales channels.

Alongside strawberries, the exhibition also introduced Nonsan-grown pears, grapes, and other agricultural products. Tasting and experiential programs recorded steady foot traffic throughout the event. Indonesian media outlets provided coverage of the exhibition, contributing to wider consumer awareness.

As part of follow-up activities, Nonsan City is preparing for continued exports while monitoring distribution performance and logistics. Discussions with Indonesian partners focused on supply stability, cold chain handling, and expansion of product lines. City representatives also visited local distribution facilities to review storage and freshness management processes.

The exhibition was positioned by the city as a preparatory step ahead of the planned 2027 Nonsan World Strawberry Industry Expo. Officials said the Jakarta event offered a practical test of overseas market response and distribution capacity.

Baek Seong-hyun, mayor of Nonsan, said the exhibition allowed the city to assess overseas market conditions. "We will continue expanding our global distribution networks and focus on generating sustainable export results," he said. He also noted ongoing work on quality management and branding, adding, "Our goal is to make Nonsan strawberries a benchmark in the global premium fruit market."

Nonsan City said it intends to prioritise stable, long-term export structures rather than short-term sales growth as it builds its position in Southeast Asian markets.

