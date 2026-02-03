Uzbekistan suspends tangerine and pineapple imports from China

Uzbekistan has introduced a temporary ban on imports of tangerines and pineapples from China following repeated detections of quarantine pests in incoming consignments, according to official statements.

The decision follows regular identification of plant quarantine organisms in shipments originating from China. Samples from imported tangerines and pineapples were analysed at the Central Phytosanitary Laboratory, where specialists confirmed the presence of multiple quarantine-listed pests.

Laboratory results identified citrus whitefly (Dialeurodes citri Ashmead), Oriental citrus scale (Unaspis yanonensis Kuwana), and pineapple mealybug (Dysmicoccus brevipes Cockerell). Authorities reported that these organisms were detected across nearly 20 separate consignments, raising concerns about potential risks to domestic production systems.

Uzbekistan has formally notified China's national plant quarantine and plant protection authority, providing laboratory findings and related documentation. As part of the temporary measures, the issuance of quarantine permits for tangerine and pineapple imports from China has been suspended.

Officials said the restriction will remain in place until the identified phytosanitary risks are addressed and eliminated. The measure aims to prevent the introduction and spread of invasive pests that could affect domestic agriculture and food safety. Authorities stated that the ban is precautionary and will be reviewed once corrective actions are implemented and compliance with phytosanitary requirements is confirmed.

The temporary suspension does not alter broader agricultural cooperation between Uzbekistan and China. Ongoing initiatives include plans to establish an agricultural machinery plant with an investment of about US$10 million, intended to support local farmers and reduce reliance on imported equipment. Authorities indicated that the import ban is limited to the affected fruit categories and does not impact wider bilateral agricultural projects.

In parallel, Uzbekistan is tightening import oversight within the framework of its green policy agenda. Under the draft Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy program, the country plans to prohibit the import, production, and use of plastic bags by 2027.

Source: Daryo