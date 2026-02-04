"The organic sector isn't worried about South American products entering Europe"

Spain's organic production sector is not concerned about the entry of organic products from Mercosur countries into the European market under the free trade agreement. Nevertheless, it urges EU authorities to ensure reciprocity in implementing this pact so that Spanish organic farmers and livestock producers can compete fairly with their counterparts in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Álvaro Barrera, President of Ecovalia and Spain's main sector representative, explains that "unlike traditional growers and livestock farmers, the organic industry does not oppose the entry of South American produce into the European market because it complies with the same EU certification standards for cultivation."

"For over 15 years, the European Union has maintained equivalence agreements on ecological, biological, and organic production regulation with Mercosur countries, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, and also with Chile, Mexico, and the United States. As a result, we're not concerned about the free trade agreement since the same rules apply regarding fertilizers, phytosanitary products, waiting times, and controls," Barrera added.

However, implementing the agreement requires a principle of reciprocity that is not currently ensured. "European organic producers need the same recognition in these countries. In other words, a certified European organic product with all the guarantees and the same regulations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, or Uruguay cannot enter there right now, and this needs to be fixed," he said.

Ecovalia argues that implementing this reciprocity could turn the EU-Mercosur free trade deal into a significant growth opportunity for European organic producers. Markets in Brazil and Argentina, in particular, are likely to warmly receive European products like oil and wine.

"The agri-food sector is not inherently opposed to free trade treaties and sees them as potential opportunities. However, we are calling for reciprocity and equal rules to ensure fair competition," Barrera concluded.