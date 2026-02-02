China speeds up Chilean cherry imports ahead of peak season

Imported cherries from Chile are moving more quickly through Chinese ports as coordinated logistics and customs procedures reduce transit times from vessel arrival to market delivery. In some cases, containers now reach wholesale markets in less than two hours after docking.

As the peak cherry season approaches, Nansha Port in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, continues to handle large volumes. Before the Spring Festival in mid-February, cherry imports through Nansha Port are expected to exceed 200,000 tons, representing nearly one-third of China's total cherry imports.

China has been Chile's largest export destination for cherries for seven consecutive years, with more than 92 per cent of Chilean cherry exports shipped to the Chinese market. This trade flow is supported by port infrastructure and logistics systems focused on the rapid handling of perishable products.

"The cherry season runs from mid-December through February. So far, Nansha Port has operated 18 dedicated cherry routes. For each ship and its specific conditions, we develop a tailored plan. The containers are unloaded directly from the ship onto the customer's trailer and transported directly to the market," said Huang Minshan, client manager of the Business Development Department at Guangzhou Port Nansha Phase II Terminal.

Near the terminal, an integrated cold-chain facility conducts temperature-controlled inspections to maintain fruit condition during peak arrival periods. Customs authorities rely on shipment data submitted in advance to accelerate clearance procedures.

"With a focus on both safety and efficiency, we have opened a green channel for fresh imports with 24-hour appointment-based customs clearance. Containers that don't require inspection can leave immediately, while those awaiting inspection are sent directly from the ship to the Nansha international logistics center. The Nansha Port has attracted the import of 23 types of fruits from 13 countries and regions, continuously enriching the dining tables of domestic consumers," said Lin Xiaojing, head of Cold Chain Supervision Section 1 at Nansha Customs.

After clearance, cherries are transported to Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market, the largest wholesale market in South China. At the market, distributors move quickly to secure incoming shipments, aiming to minimise handling time and deliver fresh product to retail and food service channels.

The current logistics arrangement reflects the growing importance of efficiency in China's imported fruit supply chains during peak seasons, particularly for high-volume products such as cherries.

