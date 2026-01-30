QTee Pears return to Australia with triple volumes

QTee® Pears have returned for their second Australian season, with harvesting now underway. The harvest has started slightly later than last year due to different growing conditions, but total volumes are expected to be around three times higher than during the inaugural season.

The increased crop volume is expected to support wider distribution across the Australian market. This season, QTee Pears will be available in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia through a range of retail channels, including independent retailers, greengrocers, Foodland, and Costco.

© Horticulture Brand Management Australia

The QTee pear originates from Norway and is a red-blushed pear variety. The fruit is medium-sized and can be consumed either firm or after ripening. The variety is a natural cross between Williams and Broket July and was first planted in Australia in 2020.

In Australia, QTee Pears are grown in several established pear-producing regions, including the Goulburn Valley and Cobram in Victoria, and the Adelaide Hills in South Australia. Production follows defined quality specifications applied across growing regions.

© Horticulture Brand Management Australia

"HBMA has the exclusive Australian licence from ABCz and Fruithandel Wouters," said Ms Elisa King, HBMA's General Manager. "Our growers are supported by an international agronomist, and an extensive Grower Manual developed using more than 10 years of learning across Europe and South Africa. Combined with regular in-orchard visits demonstrating pruning techniques and best-in-class growing practices, this support has helped growers produce excellent fruit quality and consistency as volumes scale."

© Horticulture Brand Management Australia

Ms King also addressed consumer handling and eating preferences. "One of the biggest barriers to pear purchase is uncertainty around ripening," she said. "QTee removes that barrier, as it can be enjoyed crunchy straight from the store or left to soften naturally, giving consumers confidence and flexibility."

QTee Pears are positioned as a seasonal product, with availability limited to the current harvest window. Although production has increased compared with last season, volumes remain finite and are dependent on seasonal conditions.

© Horticulture Brand Management AustraliaFor more information:

Elisa King

Horticulture Brand Management Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 403 378888

Email: [email protected]

www.hortbma.com.au