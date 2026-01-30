Co-op confirms 18 stores to open in the first quarter of 2026

Spain: Carrefour wants to make the hypermarket hip again with a sleepover party

"An exciting night at the hypermarket": that's what Carrefour promises its Spanish customers. Lucky shoppers can take part in a crazy "CarreNight" sleepover party in the stores.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Sweden: Axfood closes FY2025 with strong Q4 performance

Swedish retailer Axfood has closed its financial year 2025 with a stronger market position, growing ahead of the market in the fourth quarter. Axfood reported 6.1% growth in full-year net sales to SEK 89.2bln (€8.44bln), with retail sales increasing in double digits (16.4%) to SEK 79.2bln (€7.5bln). In the fourth quarter, Axfood reported net sales growth of 4.4% to SEK 22.8bln (€2.2bln), with retail sales up 8.7% to SEK 20.5bln (€1.94bln).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Mercadona continues its expansion in Portugal and opens a new store in Lisbon in February

Mercadona, the Spanish retail chain, continues its expansion in Portugal by announcing the opening of another supermarket in Greater Lisbon. More specifically, in Quinta do Lambert, in Lumiar, on February 24. The store will occupy an area of approximately 1,900 square meters, including the usual sections, such as Bakery, Deli, Butcher, Fruit and Vegetables, among others.

Source: lisboasecreta.co

Snappy Shopper expands East of England Co-op partnership with ten new stores on platform

Snappy Shopper has expanded its partnership with East of England Co-op, bringing ten more stores onto its on demand delivery platform and increasing the retailer's total live locations to 15 across the region.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Woolworths grows sales despite tough trading

Woolworths Holdings Limited reported turnover and concession sales growth of 5.4% for the 26 weeks ended 28 December 2025. In South Africa, Woolworths recorded above-market turnover and concession sales growth of 6.8%. The food business led performance, with turnover and concession sales rising by 7.0%, or 5.2%, on a comparable-store basis.

Source: observer24.com.na

UK: Co-op confirms 18 stores launching in first three months of 2026

Co-op reported: "From Sussex to Stirling, Co-op confirms 18 stores to open in the first quarter of 2026 with new stores and, those re-opening following transformative investment to enhance the shopping experience in high streets and communities".

Source: co-operative.coop

UK: Get the family Ramadan-ready with bargains on essentials at Asda

Asda reported: "Asda makes stocking-up for Ramadan easier and cheaper, with Rollbacks on dozens of popular and trusted brands. Asda Washed Potatoes 7.5kg Rollback Price £3.00".

Source: corporate.asda.com

Silandro, Caldas da Rainha and Barcelona named 2026 European capitals of small retail

The European Commission reported: "Silandro/Schlanders in Italy, Caldas da Rainha, in Portugal, and Barcelona, in Spain, have been named as the 2026 European Capitals of Small Retail. The awards recognise small, medium, and large-sized cities that excel in supporting small retailers and vibrant city centres in 4 key areas: sustainability, entrepreneurship/community engagement, digitalisation, and urban vitality".

Source: single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu

IGD warns industry "Prepare now before agentic AI transforms shopping"

Retailers and suppliers must act now to plan their approach to agentic AI before automated retail rewrites how people shop, according to new research from IGD (Institute of Grocery Distribution). IGD's report 'Agentic AI and the future of shopping', explains that widespread adoption of agentic AI will rewrite shopper journeys and traditional touchpoints as basket decisions are increasingly decided by algorithms, not people.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

BJC to spend $723mln acquiring MM Mega Market Vietnam

Thai conglomerate Berli Jucker (BJC) plans to spend $723mln acquiring wholesale retailer MM Mega Market Vietnam through an indirect transaction. According to its filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, BJC, through its subsidiary C-Distribution Asia, will purchase all 921.8mln ordinary shares in TTC Land International (Singapore) (TCCLI) from Golden Land International at a price of THB24.41 (78 US cents) each. TCCLI is a corporate entity associated with the Thai-owned TCC Group. It wholly owns MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), a major wholesale distributor focusing on serving professional business customers.

Source: vir.com.vn

US: Whole Foods Market approves Soil & Climate Initiative as regenerative certification

Whole Foods Market has approved the Soil & Climate Initiative (SCI) as a regenerative agriculture certification program, unlocking market opportunities for farmers and suppliers dedicated to soil health and climate resilience.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: United Natural Foods celebrates 50 years of partnership and purpose

United Natural Foods, Inc. announced that the UNFI Foundation's new "50 for 50" initiative will award 50 grants to nonprofit organizations covering all 50 U.S. states in 2026. In honor of UNFI's 50th anniversary, the Foundation plans to distribute a total of $2mln to programs that strengthen local food systems across the U.S. and Canada.

Source: businesswire.com

US: Target to start store-opening spree this March

The new stores are set to open March 15 in six markets, followed by a seventh on March 29, in the following cities: Bakersfield, California; Delano, California; Springfield, Missouri; Jersey City, New Jersey; Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; Oak Cliff, Texas; West Orange, New Jersey.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association deepen partnership to strengthen independent grocers' profitability and compliance readiness

ReposiTrak announced a significantly expanded strategic partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). Through this enhanced collaboration, NGA has selected ReposiTrak as its strategic partner of traceability compliance management, and the two organizations will jointly deliver new education, training, and resources designed to help independent grocers strengthen financial performance while navigating rising regulatory and operational pressures.

Source: repositrak.com