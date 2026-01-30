Ecuador joins regional effort to strengthen Cavendish bananas

Ecuador has joined Brazil and CAF to launch a regional initiative aimed at improving the genetic resilience of the Cavendish banana against key pests affecting Latin America.

The cooperation was formalised through a letter of intent signed by the Asociación de Exportadores de Banano del Ecuador with CAF and Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária during the International Economic Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Panama City.

The initiative focuses on a regional program for the genetic improvement of Cavendish bananas, targeting phytosanitary risks such as Moko disease and Tropical Race 4 Fusarium. Research activities will be carried out in cooperation with Embrapa, which will contribute scientific and technical expertise to the project.

© EFE/Asociación de Exportadores de Banano del Ecuador

According to AEBE, the program is intended to support coordinated responses to shared plant health challenges in the region. Ecuador, the world's largest banana exporter, aims to strengthen its collaboration with regional partners through applied research and technical cooperation.

In parallel, AEBE is working with CAF on financing structures to support a future binational program with Brazil. This component is expected to focus on capacity building, knowledge exchange, and the application of research outcomes at the farm and industry level.

AEBE officials indicated that the initiative responds to a combination of sanitary, environmental, and market-related pressures affecting banana production. The program is designed as a longer-term effort, with an emphasis on prevention and mitigation rather than short-term interventions.

The project comes as Ecuador's banana sector continues to play a central role in global trade. According to AEBE data, Ecuador exported more than 378 million boxes of bananas in 2025, despite challenges linked to climate conditions, market dynamics, and phytosanitary risks.

Plant diseases such as Tropical Race 4 Fusarium and Moko disease remain among the primary threats facing banana-producing regions worldwide. These risks have implications for production volumes, employment, and supply continuity across exporting countries.

AEBE stated that the genetic improvement initiative forms part of a broader approach to maintaining the viability of the banana value chain. This approach includes phytosanitary prevention measures, supply chain management, and efforts to maintain market access under changing production conditions.

The collaboration with Brazil and CAF positions the program as a regional research effort rather than a single-country initiative, with the stated aim of supporting banana production systems across Latin America.

