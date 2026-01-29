Peru targets 16 new agro-export market openings in 2026

Peru's Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) has set a target of securing 16 new market access openings for agricultural products in 2026, as part of the national strategy to expand agro-export activity.

"Peru has become an agricultural export powerhouse, and it is essential to continue creating greater commercial opportunities for the country's exportable supply," Minister Vladimir Cuno stated.

"In the first month of 2026, we have already secured market access for bananas to Argentina and honey to Paraguay," he added.

Over the past five years, Peru has obtained market access for 114 agricultural products in international markets through technical and sanitary negotiations. These developments supported steady growth in agricultural shipments, with export value exceeding US$13 billion as of November 2025.

"The government will continue to boost the growth of agricultural exports, not only through market openings, but also through the implementation of major irrigation projects, financing, and commercial coordination," Minister Cuno said.

Agro-export negotiations

Peru's National Agrarian Health Service is currently conducting advanced negotiations to secure market access for grapes to Chile and Egypt; Eureka lemons to New Zealand and Argentina; oranges to Chile; pitahaya to Bolivia and Argentina; aguaymanto to the United States; and fresh blueberries to Ecuador, New Zealand, and Japan.

Additional negotiations are underway for pomegranates to Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea; milled rice to Ecuador; mangoes to Malaysia; and cherries to China. Discussions are also ongoing to improve export conditions for asparagus to the United States and the European Union.

While the official objective for 2026 is to open 16 new markets, authorities said ongoing negotiations may result in additional openings. The agro-export sector recorded sales exceeding US$15 billion in 2025, supported by expanded market access and ongoing sanitary approvals.

Source: andina