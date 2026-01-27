Clock unveiled to mark Gary Marshall’s service at New Covent Garden Market

A clock has been unveiled at New Covent Garden Market to mark the contribution of Gary Marshall to the market and its tenant community. The clock is located in the recently opened Buyers' Walk building and was commissioned by market tenants.

The clock was funded by tenants in recognition of Marshall's 20 years as chairman of the Covent Garden Tenants Association. The unveiling took place at Buyers' Walk, where fellow trader Bruce White addressed those present.

White said the clock was intended to acknowledge Marshall's long-standing role at the market. He referred to Marshall's involvement at New Covent Garden Market over several decades, both as a trader and as a representative of tenants.

Marshall is a third-generation trader who joined the market in 1979 after leaving school at 14, following his father and grandfather into the fruit and vegetable trade. He has operated from Buyers' Walk since then and is associated with Bevington Salads, which supplies independent retailers and caterers in London and the South East.

During the unveiling, White highlighted Marshall's role as chairman of the Covent Garden Tenants Association over the past two decades. In that role, Marshall represented tenants during a period of change for the market and was involved in discussions affecting a community of around 2,500 people.

White noted that, during Marshall's tenure, New Covent Garden Market shifted from a primarily retail-focused market to one that plays a central role in supplying London's hospitality and foodservice sectors. The market now reports an annual turnover of £944 million.

White also referred to Marshall's focus on collaboration within the tenant community, despite the competitive nature of wholesale trade. He said the chairman's role is unpaid and requires a substantial time commitment, with benefits felt across the market.

The clock installation is intended as a permanent marker within Buyers' Walk and will be visible to traders, buyers, and visitors using the building.

In his response, Marshall thanked the tenants for the recognition. He said the market and Buyers' Walk have been central to his working life and that the clock reflected the collective efforts of those he has worked alongside. Marshall also referred to the challenges of the fruit and vegetable trade and his time at New Covent Garden Market over 47 years, noting that the clock symbolised the time and commitment invested in the market community.

