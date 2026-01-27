India expands disease-free citrus planting material program

The ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (ICAR-CCRI) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Pratima Biotech Ltd., Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for the production of disease-free citrus planting material.

According to Dr Dilip Ghosh, Director of ICAR-CCRI, Nagpur, the agreement aims to support the availability of quality-assured planting material for citrus cultivation in India. The cooperation focuses on structured production systems intended to reduce the spread of diseases through nursery plants.

Five citrus genotypes are commercially cultivated in India, including mandarin, sweet orange, acid lime, and lemons, pummelo, and grapefruit. Demand for planting material is estimated at around 20 million plants for new orchards and for replanting gaps in existing plantations. Crop performance in perennial fruit production is closely linked to the quality of planting material used.

ICAR-CCRI has developed a protocol for containerized nursery production of citrus plants, designed to limit the spread of soil-borne and graft-transmitted pathogens. The nursery phase typically spans 18 to 22 months, which limits the institute's ability to meet national demand independently.

As a result, ICAR-CCRI is working with private sector partners under a public-private partnership framework to support larger-scale nursery production while maintaining defined quality standards.

