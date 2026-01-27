"Our customers prioritize the purchase of premium domestic apples"

The harvest of Giropoma's apples came to a close in December, with lower volumes than in 2024 due to the impact of adverse weather conditions.

"We started the year with a recovery of prices in January after the drop in October, in the middle of the harvest period," says Yago Viladomiu, new manager of Giropoma after the retirement of his predecessor, Álex Creixell.

© Giropoma

"The first half of the year is always a good period for us when it comes to apple sales. At the moment, varieties such as the Golden Delicious, Royal Gala, Granny Smith, Fuji, and Pink Lady® are predominant, while the Red Delicious and more special varieties such as the Regaliou and Cripps Red will soon be added to our range," says Yago.

Besides the Pink Lady® club apple, already consolidated and highly recognized by consumers, the Candine® and Joya® are also a testament to Giropoma's commitment to offering very tasty apples with added value for the consumer.

"We started producing the Candine® and Joya® a few years ago, and we expect their sales to increase in the coming seasons. It's not easy to introduce new apple varieties, considering the limited space on supermarket shelves at the moment," says Yago.

Domestic apple consumption is on the rise in Spain, but production is still falling short of the market's needs, and Italy is now the main import source, followed by France. "Our customers prioritize the purchase of premium-quality domestic apples as a standard. Compared to other suppliers, we stand out for our competitive logistical advantage. Shorter shipping times not only guarantee superior freshness, but also give the service we offer a flexibility that is highly appreciated by our clients," says Yago Viladomiu.

Covered by the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), Giropoma delivers around 90% of its apples to the domestic market, while the rest is exported to European countries, especially the smaller sizes, which are not as popular in Spain.

"We have 817 hectares where we have recently implemented a varietal reconversion plan aimed at optimizing yields. Our strategic roadmap includes both a controlled expansion of the acreage and the priority goal of maximizing production volumes," says Giropoma's Manager.

For more information:

Yago Viladomiu

Giropoma Costa Brava SL

Tel.: +34 972755025

Tel.: +34 618 78 50 91

[email protected]

www.giropoma.com/