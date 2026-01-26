Joe Saina awarded OAM for service to horticulture

Joe Saina has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2026 Australia Day Honours List for his service to horticulture, with a focus on the fresh produce sector and international trade.

© Hort Innovation

Saina has been active in the Australian horticulture trade sector for more than 20 years, contributing to industry representation, technical development, and export-related activities. His work has involved engagement across supply chains linked to Australia's horticultural production and overseas markets.

According to Hort Innovation Chair Julie Bird, the award reflects Saina's involvement in efforts to support Australia's participation in global horticulture trade. She said his work has focused on export pathways and market access for Australian fresh produce.

Saina's roles have included serving as Chair of the Fresh and Secure Trade Alliance Governance Committee, involvement in trade advocacy through the Australian Horticultural Trade, and participation in market development activities. He has also been involved in the export of Australian horticultural products through his Brisbane-based company, A.S. Barr.

The Australia Day Honours List recognises individuals for contributions across a range of sectors, including agriculture and trade.

