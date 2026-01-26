Malaysia targets 50,000 AQS avocado trees in Sabah

Avocado production in Tawau, Sabah, is being positioned as a domestic alternative to imported fruit, following the development of the Avocado Quoin Sabah variety, known as AQS and previously referred to as QAV1. The variety has attracted local market demand and is also being considered for export.

According to Sabah's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Datuk Jamawi Jaafar, the Department of Agriculture is promoting the use of the AQS name, which was officially introduced in August last year. The variety was developed by the Quoin Hill Agricultural Research Station.

"This new avocado variety was developed by the Quoin Hill Agricultural Research Station and has superior quality and taste compared to imported avocados, in addition to having a larger fruit size," Jamawi said. "On average, AQS weighs about 500 grams per fruit, with a richer, creamier taste. The period from harvest to ripening takes about a week. It also has a longer shelf life compared to other varieties, including imported avocados," he added.

Although the variety originated in Tawau, Jamawi noted that the largest planted areas are currently located in Tenom and Keningau. He said Tawau's soils, which contain volcanic ash, are suitable for avocado cultivation, but less than 10 hectares in the district are currently planted with avocados.

"There are also locals who claim they grow avocados, but the varieties planted are not AQS. They grow village avocados or unbranded varieties. Therefore, I advise choosing quality avocados such as the AQS variety," he said.

Jamawi also welcomed measures to tax imported avocados, stating that higher prices for imported fruit have supported demand for local production. According to him, this policy approach is intended to protect domestic growers and encourage planting of approved varieties.

Looking ahead, the Department of Agriculture has set a target to plant 50,000 avocado trees between 2025 and 2026 to meet anticipated export demand. "At present, we are unable to meet market demand due to limited cultivation. That is why the Department of Agriculture is ready to supply seedlings to those who are interested," Jamawi said.

The comments were made during the Tawau-Level Agriculture and Aquaculture Exhibition held at the Tawau Community Hall. The event featured 50 booths operated by entrepreneurs, with a focus on agriculture and fisheries technologies and food products developed with ministry support.

Source: Daily Express