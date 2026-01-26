Vietnam’s Phu Tho produces 177,000 tons of grapefruit annually

Phu Tho province is one of Vietnam's main grapefruit-producing regions, with a total planted area of about 17,700 hectares. This represents more than 11 per cent of the country's total grapefruit acreage. Of this area, over 10,800 hectares are currently in production, with estimated annual output exceeding 177,000 tons, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of national grapefruit production.

Among the citrus varieties grown in the province, Tan Lac red pomelo occupies a central position. The variety is cultivated on close to 3,000 hectares and has been granted a certified trademark. It is positioned as a key provincial product and contributes to farm incomes within the local production system.

In recent years, Phu Tho authorities have supported the adoption of VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, strengthened traceability systems, and promoted coordination between growers, cooperatives, and enterprises. These measures are intended to improve quality management and market access across the supply chain.

Progress in market access was reflected in 2022, when the first shipment of fresh Tan Lac red pomelos was exported to the United Kingdom. This marked the province's initial entry into a regulated overseas fresh fruit market.

Following this shipment, local stakeholders identified further opportunities in European markets, where demand is oriented toward consistent quality and documented production standards. As a result, the province is focusing on export-oriented production, post-harvest handling, and branding strategies to support future shipments.

Phu Tho's approach includes expanding production areas aligned with export specifications, investing in processing capacity, and maintaining structured farmer-enterprise linkages. These efforts are aimed at supporting stable output volumes and positioning the province's grapefruit products within international supply chains while maintaining current production systems.

