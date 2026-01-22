Reliance Retail: 2.7% increase in profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2025

Coopérative U tops December sales growth in French grocery retail: Worldpanel

Coopérative U saw the strongest growth among French grocery retailers in December 2025, while Carrefour, E.Leclerc and Les Mousquetaires grew at comparable rates, latest data from Worldpanel by Numerator showed. Coopérative U gained 0.5 points to hold 12.6% of the market in the four weeks from 1 to 28 December 2025. Carrefour and E.Leclerc each gained 0.1 points, reaching market shares of 22.0% and 24.5% respectively, with E.Leclerc's growth driven primarily by its online channel. Groupement les Mousquetaires gained 0.1 points to hold 17.0% of the market.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Eastern Green Co-op re-opens following major programme of improvements

Co-op reported: "Eastern Green's Co-op relaunches with a fresh new look following a more than three month programme of works and improvements. Transforming the store with a new look and layout, the store benefits from an enhanced range of fresh and healthy products. This sits alongside Co-op's focus on fresh and healthy produce; meal deals and food to go; Fairtrade products; chilled beers and wines".

Source: co-operative.coop

Retail alliances: a key to affordability and competitiveness

EuroCommerce reported: "EuroCommerce called for an evidence-led discussion at a workshop organised by DG Agriculture from the European Commission concerning retail alliances and their interaction with farmers and SMEs".

Source: eurocommerce.eu

India: Reliance Retail reports 2.7% profit rise in Q3

Reliance Industries' retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), posted a 2.7% increase in profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 35.51bn ($390.6m) in Q3 FY26 from Rs 34.58bn in Q3 FY25. Including the share of associates and joint ventures, total profit reached Rs35.58bn, up 2.1% year-on-year (YoY).

Source: retail-insight-network.com

EmaSwati get taste of locally-grown dragon fruit

A vibrant dragon fruit tasting event held at Pick n Pay Supermarket in Matsapha Mahhala recently captured the attention of shoppers, drawing enthusiastic responses from consumers eager to experience locally-grown produce. The setup featured Tive Dlamini, whose family has been cultivating dragon fruit for more than five years and formed part of the Emerging Fruit Tree Production and Marketing Assistance Project, implemented by the Taiwan Technical Mission.

Source: times.co.sz

Belgium: Delhaize claims first with summer cooking camps for children

This summer, Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is organizing "Little Lion" summer cooking camps for children. During the camp week, young participants will learn how to prepare simple and budget-friendly recipes step by step.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Fresh produce under pressure: Why higher prices may still drive growth in 2026

International Supermarket News reported: "Fresh produce has long occupied a paradoxical position in supermarket retail. It is both a traffic driver and a margin challenge, essential to store image yet highly vulnerable to inflation, waste and supply disruption. As industry forecasts point to higher fresh produce prices in 2026 - alongside modest growth in total sales value - retailers and suppliers are being forced to rethink how fruit and vegetables are priced, sourced and positioned".

Source: internationalsupermarketnews.com

New Zealand: ComCom digs into supermarket delisting

The Commerce Commission reported: 'The Commerce Commission has warned Woolworths New Zealand for what it believes is a breach of the Grocery Industry Competition Act following a review of the major supermarkets' delisting processes. "The possibility of products being removed from shelves is a significant weight on suppliers that can reinforce the power imbalance between major supermarkets and smaller suppliers", Commerce Commission Head of Groceries Alice Hume says'.

Source: comcom.govt.nz

Supply chain surveillance picks up steam

Transporting fruits and vegetables efficiently from farm to home is a complex and crucial component of produce merchandising. Because produce typically has the shortest shelf life, or "natural runway", of any fresh category, it is vital for supply chain partners to monitor a wide mix of variables along a route to maintain product quality, analysts said. That is making visibility and traceability one of the top supply chain trends in 2026, stated the Chicago-based Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM).

Source: supermarketnews.com

Lidl US CEO out

Grocery Dive reported: "Joel Rampoldt is no longer CEO of Lidl US, the discount grocery chain confirmed. Rampoldt, who has been chief executive of the grocer since 2023, is now serving as an advisor to the German-owned company, a spokesperson for the discounter said in an emailed statement. Marco Giudici, Lidl US's chief customer officer and former CEO of Lidl Romania, will lead the discounter as interim CEO".

Source: grocerydive.com

A new era begins: Southeastern Grocers is now The Winn-Dixie Company

Winn-Dixie reported: "Southeastern Grocers officially becomes The Winn-Dixie Company, uniting the organization and its stores under the name generations of families know and trust. It's a bold next step for a century-old brand, focused on strengthening neighborhoods, delivering standout value and service and showing up for the communities that have long called Winn-Dixie their hometown grocer. As part of this transformation, the company is also introducing a refreshed Winn-Dixie brand, designed to feel more modern, confident and connected to the way families shop today".

Source: businesswire.com

US: Aldi is the Grocer of the Year

In recognition of its accomplishments over the past year, the editors of MMR and Chain Drug Review have named Aldi Grocer of the Year. "Our strategy will remain focused on everything that's earned us our reputation as a trusted destination for value. Even as we grow our store count in the U.S., we're staying focused on delivering quality, affordable groceries and a simpler, easier shopping experience", says Karla Waddleton, Aldi's chief operating officer.

Source: chaindrugreview.com