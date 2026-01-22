Brazilian summer tomato crop under disease pressure

During the 2025/26 summer season, higher humidity and elevated temperatures have increased the incidence of fungal and bacterial diseases in open-field tomato production in Brazil. These conditions have also led to lower fruit quality, with a higher share of blemished tomatoes. Despite this, increased investment in technology has allowed yields to remain comparable to, and in some cases above, those of the previous season, although productivity has declined as the season has progressed and problems have intensified.

In Reserva (PR), harvesting began in October 2025 under high rainfall conditions. Elevated humidity increased the occurrence of diseases such as Stemphylium leaf spot, bacterial canker, bacterial wilt, and Verticillium wilt. These factors reduced plant productivity and increased the volume of unmarketable fruit. The harvest peak in the first part of the season occurred between the last week of November and the first week of December. Open-field harvesting was completed in December, with average productivity estimated at 250 boxes per thousand plants. Supply in January and February comes mainly from protected cultivation, which represents around 10 per cent of the planted area. The second phase of the 2025/26 season is expected to start in March.

In Itapeva (SP), humid weather since October has favoured bacterial diseases such as bacterial spot, bacterial canker, and pith necrosis in some areas. Average productivity is estimated at 400 to 450 boxes per thousand plants. Sources consulted by Hortifrúti/Cepea reported that producers with the earliest plantings are already finalising harvests, with a higher share of tip tomatoes.

In Venda Nova do Imigrante (ES), more frequent rainfall since October has increased the presence of bacterial spot and speck, reducing productive potential. Even so, yields have been reported at 15 to 20 per cent above the same period last year. High temperatures between late December and early January accelerated ripening and temporarily increased regional supply.

In Nova Friburgo (RJ), harvest volumes during the week of January 12 to 16 were low, as early-planted fields reached the end of their cycle. High temperatures in the previous week also increased discard rates due to lower firmness and quality. In Caxias do Sul (RS), producers expect good productivity, although higher humidity has increased the incidence of spot, bacterial speck, and cercospora leaf spot, without major impacts so far. Harvest peak is expected throughout February.

In Caçador and Urubici (SC), rainfall has been frequent but controlled, fruit quality remains satisfactory, and harvesting is expected to intensify in February.

In year-round production regions such as Serra da Ibiapaba (CE/PI), Northern Paraná (PR), Carmópolis de Minas (MG), and Chapada Diamantina (BA), open-field harvest volumes are lower than those recorded in December.

Source: HFBrasil