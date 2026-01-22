Brazil launches GI seal for Jundiaí Niagara Rosada grapes

The Ministry of Agriculture's role in supporting geographical indication initiatives was highlighted at the opening of the 41st Grape Festival on Thursday, the 15th, in the interior of Brazil. During the event, the Geographical Indication seal for the Niagara Rosada grape from Jundiaí was officially launched.

The ceremony took place at the start of the festival in Jundiaí, with the participation of Estanislau Steck, superintendent of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in the state of São Paulo, and agricultural tax auditor Francisco José Mitidieri, who works with geographical indications at the ministry in the state.

The geographical indication was formally recognised in 2023. Since then, the ministry has been working on structuring the GI Regulatory Council, which is responsible for implementing the rules and actions associated with the designation. The launch of the seal is one of the outcomes of this process.

Niagara Rosada grapes from the region are already available in supermarkets and other retail outlets. However, the identification of the product with the GI seal and the definition of differentiated packaging are still being developed by the council. The spelling "Jundiahy", with "hy", is used to highlight the historical territory comprising five municipalities that formed the original grape-producing area.

One of the topics under discussion within the council is the potential creation of an exclusive sales channel for the GI product. According to those involved, this would aim to ensure traceability and link the grapes to their territorial and historical background, including the influence of Italian immigration.

Geographical indication is used to distinguish products or services whose characteristics are linked to a specific territory and production practices. São Paulo currently has 12 recognised GIs, nine of which are related to agricultural products.

Francisco José Mitidieri said the expectation is that the actions defined by the regulatory council will lead to increased added value for the grapes over time. Supporting the council's work is Jane Malaguti, an innovation consultant for the Ministry of Agriculture in São Paulo, who has been participating in council meetings.

According to the ministry, the experience gained in structuring the regulatory council for the Niagara Rosada grape GI is expected to be applied to other geographical indications in São Paulo that have not yet fully organised their governance structures or implemented the benefits associated with GI recognition by the National Institute of Industrial Property.

Source: Fruit Journal / Abrafrutas