Brazilian apple harvest delayed but quality holds up

January marked the start of the apple harvest in Brazil, beginning with early-ripening varieties such as Eva. As the first half of January progressed, growers started preparing Gala orchards, with harvest activities expected to begin in late January and early February. This timing is considered later than normal.

The apple calendar is currently running around two weeks behind schedule due to low temperatures recorded during spring across the Southern region of Brazil. Despite the cooler conditions, overall fruit quality has not been negatively affected. In Gala orchards nationwide, fruit development is advanced, with uniform coloration, acceptable skin condition, and a relatively high share of larger size grades.

Hail impact has varied by region. Orchards in Paraná were largely unaffected. In parts of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, some mechanical damage to fruit has been observed, although the situation remains contained.

Regarding phytosanitary conditions, the incidence of glomerella leaf spot has remained below average across the Southern producing areas. Disease pressure has therefore not been a limiting factor for orchard performance so far in the season.

Taken together, the current conditions point to a recovery in the apple crop and improved fruit standards for the 2025/26 season, shaping expectations for growers as harvest activity expands in the coming weeks.

Source: HFBrasil