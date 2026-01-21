Bananas are the top selling product in Waitrose

Ahold Delhaize and The Global FoodBanking Network strengthen collaboration with new projects for 2026

Ahold Delhaize reported: "In 2026, Ahold Delhaize and GFN, in collaboration with our local brands, will support these initiatives in markets where our brands operate, including the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and the United States. Czech Republic: Czech Federation of Food Banks. The Netherlands: Voedselbanken Nederland. In the Netherlands, our support focuses on improving cooling capacity for fruit and vegetable distribution. This will help increase the availability of fresh produce for people utilizing food banks. Indonesia: SOS Indonesia. United States: Feeding America and regional food banks".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

French exit Colruyt costs more than 700 jobs

Colruyt Group is cutting more than 700 jobs in France as a result of its departure from the country. The retailer found a buyer for most of its stores, but not for all of its activities.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: Morrisons full year 2024/25 results and Christmas 2025 trading update

Morrisons reported: "Morrisons has updated investors on trading for the 52 weeks ending 26 October 2025, together with an update on sales over Christmas 2025. Christmas 2025: Good performance in a competitive market with Group like-for-like (LFL) sales up 3.4% in the six weeks to 4 January 2026. Fresh food at the heart of our performance, supported by Market Street and our manufacturing business. FY24/25: Full year Group LFL sales up 2.8%; Q4 LFL sales up 2.4%, representing twelve consecutive quarters of positive LFL sales growth. Full year total revenue up 3.2% to £15.8bln; Q4 up 3.0% to £3.9bln".

Source: morrisons-corporate.com

Holland: Albert Heijn boosts market share to 38.2%, opens 14 stores

Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn saw its market share rise from 37.7% in 2024 to 38.2% in 2025, registering above-market growth for the seventh year in a row. The retailer expanded its range of wholegrain, plant-based and hybrid products, including more AH Terra options and fresh meal kits with increased vegetable content. Albert Heijn opened 14 new stores in the Netherlands and five in Flanders, bringing its total to 1,288.

Source: esmmagazine.com

M&S launches new report to Bridge the Fibre Gap as 96% of UK consumers are not eating enough fibre

M&S reported: 'M&S has published Bridge Britain's Fibre Gap - a new research paper from its nutritionists. Elaine Hindal, Chief Executive of The British Nutrition Foundation said: "The low fibre intakes that we see in the UK population reflect poor dietary patterns with a lack of fruit and vegetables, wholegrains, pulses and other plant foods. Evidence shows that low fibre diets increase the risk of diet-related disease including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and bowel cancer and so increasing fibre intakes is vital to improve population health. We welcome this new report, encouraging industry to take action to support consumers in bridging the fibre gap and making fibre-rich choices easier and more appealing".'

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Okay City keeps growing: tenth Okay City city store opens in Uccle

Colruyt Group reported: "On Wednesday 21 January, Okay City, the urban convenience format of neighbourhood supermarket Okay, will open a new store on Alsembergsesteenweg in Uccle. This new opening marks the 10th Okay City city store in the Brussels-Capital Region and the 24th Okay City store in Belgium. It offers customers a full range of everyday essentials. From drinks, laundry and household products to a wide range of fresh produce, including fruit, meat, fish, bread, and pastries".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

UK: Southern Co-op and Deliveroo launch on demand delivery competition to promote tie up

Southern Co-op and Deliveroo are giving customers the chance to win their weekly shop delivered to their doorstep for a whole year. The competition comes as Southern Co-op announces its partnership with Deliveroo, allowing customers to access deliveries of up to 6,500 product lines across participating stores, including everyday staples and fresh ingredients and locally sourced favourites unique to specific stores.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Cyprus: Fresh vegetables and fish drove December price rises up

Prices for fresh vegetables, sugar and fish rose sharply in December compared with November, according to the latest consumer price index released by the Consumer Protection Service, even as most basic goods became cheaper and overall inflation remained negligible.

Source: cyprus-mail.com

Waitrose is top banana - as new initiative improves the lives of growing communities

Waitrose reported: "Waitrose is announcing a major boost for the communities who grow the supermarket's most popular item - the banana. For the first time Waitrose bananas, which will continue to be certified as Fairtrade, will also join the Waitrose Foundation, which exists to create better livelihoods for workers and sustainable supply chains globally. With this new partnership, over 2p of every £1 spent on bananas will go to the growing communities, which is over and above the Fairtrade Minimum Price and Fairtrade Premium. Bananas are the top selling product in Waitrose - added to shoppers baskets every second, meaning that many of the supermarket's customers will be helping to make a direct difference to these growing communities".

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk

US: Kroger breaks ground on $38mln Indiana Marketplace

The Kroger Co. has broken ground on a major new project in Crawfordsville, Indiana, for the construction of its largest-format store, a $38mln Kroger Marketplace and fuel center, in the state's Montgomery County.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Stew Leonard's celebrates a decade in Farmingdale

Stew Leonard's in East Farmingdale is celebrating its 10th anniversary on January 20 with a ribbon-cutting event. Stew Leonard's is known for its lively shopping experience, with unique animatronics of cows, avocados, barn animals, and more. No two Stew Leonard's look the same.

Source: patch.com

Korean grocer H Mart to open its largest US location in the Bay Area

The company behind H Mart will launch a new, multi-level flagship store in Fremont. In addition to fresh produce and Korean cooking staples, this H Mart will also have a food hall. At 100,000 square feet, Vestar says it will be the biggest H Mart its largest store in California and also in the U.S. Construction will begin later this year.

Source: abc7news.com

US: Sendik's Food Market celebrates a century in business

Milwaukee's Sendik's Food Market is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, tracing its roots back to a small produce market in Shorewood that was opened by the Balistreri family in 1926. From its humble beginnings as a fruit and vegetable stand, Sendik's has grown into an 18-store operation serving communities from Grafton to Franklin to Oconomowoc.

Source: progressivegrocer.com