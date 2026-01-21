Gale-force winds paralyze citrus harvesting in Aetolia-Acarnania, Greece

Gale-force winds have been blowing since yesterday until today in Aetolia-Acarnania, a key citrus-growing region of Greece, paralyzing local production and causing extensive damage. Mr. Konstantinos Ifantis, owner of the citrus company Ifantis Fruits, describes the situation as follows: "First of all, even as we speak, we cannot leave our homes. Outside, there are extremely strong winds. People are staying indoors. Also, our packing house, which is located in Galatas, as well as many other areas from Antirrio to Messolonghi, have been without electricity since yesterday and up to this moment. According to the information I have, 20 power supply poles have fallen."

© Ifantis Fruits

Damage in the citrus orchards is also severe. "The winds are south-easterly, meaning that as they come from the sea towards the land from the side of Antirrio, they hit Galatas first, but they have affected all areas from Galatas to Evinochori and Messolonghi. Yesterday, before we were forced to stay indoors, I went to check the condition of the fields. More than 50% of the fruit had fallen. The ground was covered with fallen fruit. A great many branches have broken. Even entire trees. The phenomenon is still ongoing, so we cannot yet assess the exact extent of the damage," the Greek packer notes.

© Ifantis Fruits

The extreme weather event struck the local citrus sector at a particularly productive stage. As Mr. Ifantis explains: "The weather had already cooled down, and exports were going very well until this storm arrived. We were harvesting Navelina at 0,30-0,35 euros per kilo on the tree and Nova mandarins at 0,30-0,40 euros. We were ready to start harvesting Lane Late. There was very good production, and the trees were in excellent condition. Many of them were loaded with 200-250 kilos of fruit. However, at this moment, activity has been paralyzed."

© Ifantis Fruits

"The issue is that this bad weather will continue to cause us production and commercial losses even after it passes. Today it is raining heavily, and the fruit that will remain on the trees will be in some way injured by the wind. This will make them vulnerable to rot. Before many days pass, this will start to become evident," Mr. Ifantis concludes.

