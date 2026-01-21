South Africa–Europe fresh produce service shifts to Cape Town

MSC has announced a temporary operational change to its South Africa to Europe service structure to align with peak fresh produce export volumes. For sailings during January and February 2026, the Eastern Cape Express will operate under the name Western Cape Express, replacing the call at Gqeberha with a direct call at Cape Town.

According to MSC, the adjustment is intended to support faster transit times to the Northwest Continent, providing South African fresh produce exporters with direct access to key retail entry points in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands during the main export window.

Under the revised structure, the Western Cape Express operates a simplified northbound port rotation designed to reduce transit time for time-sensitive cargo. The first sailing under the revised configuration was carried out by the MSC TANIA on voyage WM601R, which departed Cape Town in early January and is currently en route to the UK.

The updated port rotation for the service is Walvis Bay, Cape Town, San Pedro, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Antwerp, and Le Havre.

© MSC

MSC indicated that the shift to Cape Town aligns the service more closely with production in the Western Cape during the main grape and fruit export period. The direct call at London Gateway is intended to support UK-bound volumes, while continued calls at Rotterdam and Antwerp provide access to continental European markets.

The company stated that the service is configured to handle temperature-controlled cargo, reflecting anticipated volumes of table grapes and stone fruit during the 2026 export season. The temporary change is aimed at maintaining regular schedules during a period of higher demand.

MSC confirmed that the Western Cape Express is a seasonal arrangement and that the service is expected to revert to its standard Eastern Cape routing after completion of the February sailing program.

Source: Logistics Manager