"New apple varieties need appropriate marketing approaches"

At the beginning of week 4, Bio Stars® made their debut in selected organic stores in southern Germany (primarily Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria). The aim of the new marketing concept is to introduce new, promising organic apple varieties to the market in a sensible and meaningful way. "In apple breeding, there are excellent, often new varieties that are ideally suited to organic cultivation: robust, with lower plant protection requirements and convincing in terms of taste. However, the challenge still lies in their marketing, as apples sell well under well-known variety names and shelf space is limited, meaning that these varieties often do not make it onto the market," explains Annika Leistikow from FÖKO e.V., lead partner of the new initiative.

This is precisely where the Bio Stars® concept aims to create new approaches: several new varieties that offer a crisp, sweet-and-sour taste experience are being bundled under one umbrella brand. Leistikow: "The variety thus takes a back seat, with the taste and product characteristics of the respective apple variety coming to the fore." The concept will initially be tested on a trial basis over six weeks in selected owner-operated organic markets. Three varieties will be offered individually at the POS on a two-week rotation. If the evaluation is positive, the concept will be officially launched across the board in the fall of this year, i.e., at the beginning of the new apple season.

© Rinklin Naturkost/FÖKO

Annika Leistikow and Harald Rinklin in one of the test markets in the southwestern German sales area of Rinklin Naturkost GmbH. The organic wholesaler has joined forces with BODAN Großhandel für Naturkost GmbH (southern Germany and neighboring regions) as a marketing partner in this innovative concept.

The further development of a diverse organic range is in the DNA of organic farming

Behind the new Bio Stars brand stands FÖKO e.V. (Fördergemeinschaft Ökologischer Obstbau), a strong network of more than 200 organic fruit producers from all over Germany. "The search for robust varieties and the establishment of a diverse range have always been part of the 'holistic system' of organic fruit growing," explains Leistikow. Among the few successful new varieties are Topaz and Natyra, which are now indispensable on organic shelves. "A limiting factor for new varieties is the often uncertain sales prospects. Our aim now is to create new prospects for producers so that they decide to plant robust new varieties in practice." According to Leistikow, the potential organic apples of tomorrow include the Mammut, Estelle, and Ellipso varieties.

German organic farming with a holistic cultivation concept

With Bio Stars, the project partners want to create not only new marketing opportunities but also a holistic cultivation concept. The initiative specifically strengthens genetic diversity in orchards through the use of robust apple varieties and promotes diversity in the orchard habitat through binding biodiversity standards. Bio Stars is supported by dedicated organic fruit growers who work together in partnership, are involved in decision-making processes, and actively shape the further development of the initiative. This creates a transparent and fair value chain. In addition, Bio Stars apples carry a recognized organic association label.

© Rinklin Naturkost/FÖKO Bio Stars connects players along the entire supply chain, from growers and producers to retailers. The holistic concept stands out at the point of sale thanks to eye-catching advertising materials such as special displays and sleeves.

This project is supported by the European Innovation Partnership "Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability" (EIP-AGRI). The project is financed with funds from the European Union under the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and with funds from the state of Baden-Württemberg.

Visit the company at BioFach 2026: Hall 6-365

For more information:

Annika Liestikow

Fördergemeinschaft Ökologischer Obstbau e.V.

Phone: +49 (0)7134 - 8935

E-mail: [email protected]

https://www.bio-stars.de/

https://www.rinklin-naturkost.de/

https://www.bodan.de/

