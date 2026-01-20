Kenyan pineapple expansion and banana project announced

Del Monte Kenya Ltd plans to expand its operations by increasing pineapple production in Kibwezi, Makueni County, and by starting banana production and processing activities in Tana River County.

The plans were confirmed by President William Ruto following a meeting with the company's board and management at State House in Nairobi. The delegation was led by Chairman and CEO Muhammad Abu-Ghazaleh and Managing Director Wayne Harvey Cook.

"We welcome and appreciate investors who put their money in our country, and we assure them of all the support they need to set up, do business, and expand," President Ruto said.

Del Monte Kenya operates as one of the larger agribusiness companies in the country. Its activities include the production of canned solid pineapple and juice concentrates. Canned pineapple represents Kenya's largest manufactured export, and Kenya ranks among the top five pineapple-exporting countries globally, largely linked to the scale of the company's operations.

The company owns approximately 10,000 acres of pineapple plantations, equivalent to about 4,047 hectares, and employs several thousand workers. Women make up a substantial share of the workforce.

In previous years, Del Monte Kenya faced criticism from workers and human rights organisations regarding working and living conditions. According to the information provided, the company has since taken measures to address some of these concerns. The government has stated that it will continue engaging with investors to ensure that business expansion is aligned with labour standards and workplace safety.

The announced expansion in pineapple production and the planned banana production and processing project would extend the company's footprint into additional regions, adding to its existing agricultural base in Kenya.

Source: Kahawa Tungu