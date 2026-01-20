Brazilian fruit exports not expected to raise domestic prices

Exporting larger volumes of fruit is not expected to lead to higher prices in the domestic Brazilian market, according to IFPA. Speaking on VEJA magazine's Mercado program, presented by Veruska Donato, IFPA country manager Valeska de Oliveira Ciré outlined how production seasonality between Brazil and Europe supports export flows without affecting local supply.

According to Valeska, Brazil and the European Union produce fruit in different periods due to their location in opposite hemispheres. "This seasonality is very positive, because when we have the product here, they don't have it there," she states. This production pattern allows Brazilian exporters to access overseas markets while maintaining availability for domestic consumers.

Valeska also dismissed concerns about price pressure in the local market. "I don't see any sign that Brazilians will pay more for fruit," she says. Brazil produces more than 40 million tons of fruit annually, while domestic consumption remains below recommended levels. She noted that Brazilians currently consume only around one-third of the intake advised by the World Health Organization, leaving room for both export growth and increased domestic consumption.

In the latter part of the interview, Valeska addressed which fruit categories are expected to benefit most from reduced tariffs in trade with Europe. Grapes, lemons, avocados, papayas, and ginger were identified as key products likely to lead export growth under the agreement. "The focus of this agreement, when we talk about fresh produce, is on fruits," he says.

According to IFPA, the combination of counter-seasonal production, current consumption patterns, and tariff adjustments supports an expansion of exports without disrupting supply dynamics in the domestic Brazilian market.

