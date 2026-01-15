Brazil carrot supply tightens in São Gotardo due to rainfall

Carrot availability continues to tighten in São Gotardo, Minas Gerais. According to agents consulted by Hortifrúti/Cepea, more frequent and heavier rainfall in the region has disrupted harvesting in several areas and delayed previously scheduled plantings. As a result, a short supply gap is expected in the coming months.

Production indicators already point to lower field performance. In December, average productivity reached 2,600 boxes per hectare, representing a decline of 30 per cent compared with November. Lower yields have reduced cost dilution, leading to higher unit production costs. At the same time, carrot prices have not increased to the same extent. Current price levels remain sufficient to cover production costs, but margins are below both potential levels and what is usually seen at this stage of the season.

Beyond yield impacts, quality issues are also emerging. Growers report a higher incidence of bacterial diseases, nematodes, and root forking, resulting in part of the harvested volume being discarded.

In the market during the week of January 5 to 9, the 29-kilogram box of unwashed carrots traded at an average of R$ 30.00, equivalent to approximately US$6.00. This price was 52 per cent lower than in the same period of 2025. The winter variety is still being harvested in the Cerrado, with completion expected later this month. However, marketing has also been affected by issues related to lenticels.

For the next 15 days, forecasts from Climatempo indicate accumulated rainfall of around 146 millimetres in the Minas Gerais region. These conditions are expected to continue limiting field operations and maintaining supply pressure.

Source: HF Brasil