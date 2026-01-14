Costa Rica pilots potato and onion traceability system

Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, with technical support from the International Regional Organization for Agricultural Health, has launched a pilot phase of the National Voluntary Agricultural Traceability System. The program starts with potato and onion crops and forms part of broader efforts to improve production and commercial standards in national agriculture.

The system enables the registration and tracking of each stage of the supply chain, including seed selection, planting, harvesting, packaging, transport, and distribution to the end consumer. Participation requires compliance with defined quality and food safety requirements.

According to the ministry, the system is designed to support market supervision by making it possible to identify product origin, trace movements within the country, and measure the time elapsed between harvest and sale. These functions are intended to support controls related to agricultural smuggling and product traceability.

Agriculture minister Víctor Carvajal Porras said the system will provide advanced information on production volumes, allowing growers to better align planting decisions with market demand and support access to fresh produce for consumers. He said the initiative is linked to wider efforts to modernise agricultural production and reduce the circulation of products entering the market without adequate controls.

For consumers, the system is intended to improve transparency regarding product origin and handling, reducing the risk of purchasing produce that lacks sanitary oversight or has been imported illegally.

The initial pilot phase is being implemented with growers enrolled in the Comprehensive Program for Improving the Competitiveness of Potato and Onion Crops. At least 20 producers are participating. Each is making an estimated investment of up to about US$9,200 for drip irrigation systems and field sensors to monitor water and nutrient requirements on cultivation areas of up to 5,000 square metres.

Alongside the introduction of technology, participating farmers will receive training focused on production management, data collection, and quality compliance. The registration and training process began on January 12, 2026, with workshops for producers and agricultural technicians.

The ministry and OIRSA expect the pilot to serve as a basis for extending traceability to other crops and production chains over time, with the aim of strengthening controls and improving competitiveness across the sector.

At the same time, the agricultural sector faces external market pressure. Competition from non-EU imports has contributed to price pressure in potato markets. Exports from countries such as Egypt, Israel, and Morocco have increased supply at lower price levels. Research cited by patatadesiembra.es points to differences in regulatory requirements on food safety as a factor affecting competitiveness. These conditions have intensified calls from producers to address trade practices while supporting the sustainability of domestic production.

Source: ArgenPapa