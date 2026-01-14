Brazil advances STS10 container terminal tender at Santos

Brazil's Ministry of Ports and Airports has approved the final project structure for the STS10 terminal and forwarded the documentation to the National Waterway Transport Agency for publication of the tender notice. The submission was completed ahead of the ministry's internal deadline of January 15, with the federal government expecting the auction to take place in the second half of March.

According to the ministry, the project has been under discussion since 2012 and has now reached its final stage. The approved structure incorporates recommendations from Brazil's federal audit court, the Tribunal de Contas da União, including measures to limit market concentration in the initial bidding phase and the introduction of a minimum concession fee of around US$100 million. The proceeds are intended for reinvestment in port infrastructure.

© Datamar News

Ports and Airports Minister Silvio Costa Filho said, "We understand that governance is the foundation of an auction of this scale. We delivered what we promised. In addition to setting a significant minimum concession fee so that the proceeds can be reinvested in structural works, we ensured that the winning bidder will invest in a new passenger terminal, which will receive more than US$160 million in improvements."

National Secretary of Ports Alex Ávila said the process was handled within the planned timetable. "We carried out the adjustments with maximum speed, without sacrificing the technical rigor required by a project of this magnitude. By forwarding the final model to Antaq ahead of the deadline, we are signaling to the market that the timetable is a priority. We are delivering a robust project, validated by the TCU and ready to attract major investments," he said.

The STS10 terminal, also referred to as Tecon Santos 10, will be located at the Port of Santos. The terminal will cover 621,000 square metres and focus on container handling and general cargo operations. It is planned to include four vessel berths and operate under a 25-year concession awarded to the bidder offering the highest concession fee.

With the addition of the new terminal, the Port of Santos' annual container handling capacity is projected to reach 9 million TEUs. Santos currently accounts for about 29 per cent of Brazil's foreign trade by volume.

Following project approval, the ministry has requested Antaq to organise a roadshow for domestic and international investors. Dates are expected to be announced shortly, ahead of the auction process.

Source: Ministry of Ports and Airports / Datamar News