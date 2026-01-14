Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Global Fruit Point is about to move

German fruit importer stays in Buxtehude

With annual sales of around 220 to 230 million euros, two locations in Buxtehude and Rotterdam, and about 30 employees, Global Fruit Point GmbH is one of Germany's leading fruit importers. The company is now laying the foundations for further growth with a move: it is expected to move from its premises at Bahnhofstraße 45 to the new Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude building at Bahnhofstraße 18 in March or April. Global Fruit Point will occupy 600 square meters on the vacant floor above the bank.

© Global Fruit Point GmbH

Managing Director Sven Heinsohn (pictured above) also comments on the lack of appreciation for fruit in Germany. As managing director, Sven Heinsohn frequently travels overseas to visit agricultural businesses. In other countries, he says, fruit and vegetables are often more highly valued and considered a staple food – comparable to pasta. In his opinion, his own sector is partly to blame for the fact that fruit does not receive the appreciation it deserves in Germany. His criticism: The leading associations are failing to make use of social media. "We don't have any fruit influencers," Heinsohn complains.

https://www.frupo.de/

