Argentina and Japan agree on updates to the citrus export protocol

Argentina's National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) and Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) have agreed to revise the phytosanitary protocol for the import of Argentine fresh citrus.

Japan accepted Argentina's proposed modifications in the Work Plan, notably the change in quarantine treatment verification method.

This changes the approach from permanent on-site verifications to on-site audits conducted by Japanese plant quarantine officials, with regulations adjusted accordingly.

This progress marks a strategic success for the country by optimizing control processes and reducing operational and logistical costs for citrus exports, while maintaining the phytosanitary standards required for the Japanese market.

Under the new agreed procedure, Argentina must notify at least one month prior to the start of each export season. This allows Japan to decide whether to attend Argentina at the beginning of the season, during the season, or to determine that their presence is not necessary for the audit.

For more information:

Senasa

www.argentina.gob.ar