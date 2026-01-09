Guyana sets agricultural output targets for hinterland regions

President Dr Irfaan Ali has outlined production targets for agricultural expansion in Guyana's Regions Eight and Nine, supported by plans to construct new airstrips across the hinterland to improve logistics and market access.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the upgraded Aishalton Airstrip on Thursday, President Ali said the government is considering the construction of approximately 35 additional airstrips across Guyana's hinterland. According to the President, the expanded airstrip network is intended to support both passenger movement and the transport of agricultural produce from remote areas.

The planned infrastructure is expected to play a role in facilitating increased production and trade from inland farming communities. As part of this initiative, minimum production targets have been outlined for Regions Eight and Nine. These include 500,000 pounds of citrus, 50,000 pounds of potatoes, 200,000 pounds of peanuts, one million pounds of carrots, 150,000 pounds of mangoes, and 10,000 pounds of cashew nuts.

President Ali indicated that these targets form part of a broader effort to integrate hinterland agricultural production into national supply chains. Improved air access is seen as a means to reduce transport barriers, particularly for perishable products, and to allow farmers to reach domestic and export markets more efficiently.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Marketing Corporation are expected to engage with farmers and residents in the targeted regions to identify practical approaches for expanding production volumes and improving trade flows. These discussions will focus on scaling output in line with the stated targets and aligning production with available transport and marketing infrastructure.

The initiative reflects an effort to link infrastructure development with agricultural production planning in Guyana's hinterland, where geographic distance and limited transport options have traditionally constrained commercial farming activity.

Source: News Room