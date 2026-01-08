Tesco and M&S: Strong Christmas food sales

Ireland: Musgrave appoints Circle K executive Niall Anderton as CEO

Irish food retailer Musgrave Group has named Niall Anderton as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Noel Keeley, who is to retire at the end of 2026.

Source: esmmagazine.com

NIQ: UK shoppers turn to online grocery shopping for Christmas

The total market grew by +2.5% whilst unit sales declined (-0.2%) with Total Till sales at UK major supermarkets growing by +3% in the last four weeks ending 27th December 2025, according to new data released by NielsenIQ (NIQ).

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

Premium peaches and luscious lychees: Australia's best-value fruit and veg for January

Apricots are here for a good time, not a long time. "We're eating some really good Victorian ones at the moment, then towards the end of this month we'll get into the Tasmanian ones", says Graham Gee, senior buyer at the Happy Apple in Melbourne. Flat peaches are also having a moment. "They're sweet and tasty, and hitting the mainstream", Gee says. They're more premium - about $10 a kilo. Flat nectarines, relatively new to the Australian market, are about $1 each - but harder to find. Lychees are also luscious and selling for $18 to $20 a kilo in supermarkets. "Look for the Erdon Lee lychees, sometimes called a dragons egg because they're that big. They have a huge amount of flesh and good flavour", Gee says.

Source: theguardian.com

UK: Tesco and M&S report strong Christmas food sales

Retail giants Tesco and Marks & Spencer both saw a bump in food sales over the vital Christmas period despite both mentioning a challenging economic backdrop. Tesco said sales in the UK were up 3.2% from last year and it had now notched up its highest market share in more than a decade. M&S said that it had seen a record number of customers over Christmas and its food sales were "strong". Tesco boss Ken Murphy said he was "delighted" with the supermarket's performance over Christmas amid "intense" competition. He highlighted the performance of the Tesco Finest range, which saw sales growth of 13%. The supermarket is now expecting to report annual operating profits at the upper end of the £2.9bln-£3.1bln range it predicted in October.

Source: bbc.com

Spain: DIA opens more than 90 new stores, grows market share in 2025

Spanish grocery retailer DIA expanded its store and logistics networks in 2025, resulting in an increased market share. The company opened 94 new supermarkets during the year, primarily in the convenience store format, exceeding its expansion target by 57%. DIA has been continuously improving its product range, with a strong focus on fresh produce. DIA saw its market share reach 5.2% in November 2025, a 0.2 percentage point jump from the same month in 2024, according to NielsenIQ data, confirming its position as the fourth-largest player in the retail market.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: That's Asda Price - Supermarket commits to being cheaper than competitor loyalty card prices on thousands of everyday products

Asda reported: "Asda now offers more than 2,300 everyday products at prices lower than Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons loyalty card prices including fresh meat, fresh produce, chilled, core grocery and bakery lines".

Source: corporate.asda.com

Holland: Revenue for Sligro Food Group N.V. for 2025 came in at €2,668mln

Sligro Food Group N.V. reported: "Revenue for Sligro Food Group N.V. for 2025 came in at €2,668mln, an increase of 1.7% compared to the 2024 revenue excluding tobacco of €2,623mln. In the Netherlands, growth picked up in the fourth quarter compared to earlier quarters this year, supported by a strong December. The acquisition of GEPU contributed €6mln to revenue this year. In Belgium, the gradual recovery in revenue continued, with an encouraging increase in the fourth quarter".

Source: sligrofoodgroup.nl

UK: Aldi's "amazing" Health Juice Shots are in store for just 99p along with new Health range products

Aldi reported: "Aldi's Health Juice Shots are as popular as ever as #GingerShot trend racks up over 66K TikTok videos, available in stores now. The Health Soups also return alongside new launches including functional salads and smoothies".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Carrefour risks losing its most important French franchise partner

Tensions are rising within Carrefour's franchise network. Provencia, by far the largest franchisee of the French supermarket group, is considering leaving the Carrefour network and is in talks with competing formulas. This has been confirmed by a source to the Agefi-Dow Jones press agency, following earlier reports by La Lettre.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Auchan to appeal ruling that blocked job-cut plan to France's top administrative court

French supermarket group Auchan said it was taking a ruling that blocked its plan to cut 2,400 jobs to France's top administrative court, after a French court rejected its appeal.

Source: reuters.com



Paraguayan group buys over major Uruguayan retail business

Paraguay's Grupo Vierci has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of GDN Uruguay's shares, encompassing key retail brands including Supermercados TaTa, Farmacia San Roque, BAS apparel, MultiAhorro Hogar home goods, and wholesale chain Frontoy. The deal represents one of the most significant retail transactions in the Southern Cone in recent years. Completion of the acquisition is pending standard regulatory approvals, including the green light from Uruguay's Commission for the Promotion and Defense of Competition.

Source: en.mercopress.com

US: Albertsons records higher sales amid shaky economy

Albertsons saw net sales and other revenue increase by just under 2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, to about $19.1bln, driven primarily by strong growth in pharmacy sales, the supermarket operator announced. Identical sales were up by 2.4%, an amount that was depressed by between 10 and 20 basis points by the delay in the distribution of SNAP benefits caused by the federal government shutdown last autumn.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Supermercado Nuestra Familia opens 1st small-format store

Food solutions company SpartanNash, now part of the C&S Wholesale Grocers family of companies, has opened its inaugural small-format Supermercado Nuestra Familia location. At almost 14,000 square feet, the Omaha, Nebraska, store is designed for fast, easy shopping, offering authentic Hispanic products and cultural experiences alongside convenience. Features of the 2323 L Street Supermercado Nuestra Familia include: A broad assortment of authentic Hispanic produce, meat, grocery and dairy products; A wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and dried chiles and spices.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Dozens of Whole Foods stores to debut updated Amazon Smart Carts by year's end

A historical thorn in the side of speedy checkouts, produce scanning can now be done in-cart. A built-in scale allows customers to weigh fruits and vegetables on the go, with integrated cameras, sensors and AI software confirming accurate pricing. The scale sits directly next to the screen, as does the redesigned barcode scanner, which has been repositioned and redesigned to respond more quickly.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: United Supermarkets launches loyalty campaign to help shoppers keep their New Year's wellness resolutions

United Supermarkets brought back its "28-Day Challenge" campaign to the United Supermarkets, Albertsons Market, Market Street and Amigos banners on January 1, 2026. Participants can also upload images of meals when they are adding different colored vegetables to their diet.

Source: businesswire.com