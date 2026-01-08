Chinese cherry prices drop over 30% on higher Chile supply

Prices of Chilean cherries in China have declined by more than 30% year on year at the start of 2026, following a sharp increase in supply combined with faster and lower-cost shipping. What was previously positioned as a premium seasonal product is increasingly present as a more accessible fruit for Chinese consumers.

Retailers in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province, report strong sales of Chilean cherries, with some supermarkets selling more than 100 boxes per day and experiencing temporary shortages during holiday periods. According to retailers, arrivals began in late November 2025, almost a month earlier than usual, contributing to downward price pressure.

At the Baida Zhougudui wholesale market in Anhui, daily cherry sales have reached around 15 metric tonnes. Wang Ping, a market official, said wholesale prices for JJ-grade cherries packed in 2.5 kg boxes are currently between 100 and 130 yuan per box, equivalent to approximately US$14 to US$18, compared with 160 to 180 yuan per box, or about US$22 to US$25, at the same time last year.

Industry representatives link the lower prices to higher production volumes from Chile and changes in global logistics. Xia Yang, vice chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and Native Produce Imports and Exports, noted that expanded supply and more efficient transport have reduced overall costs along the supply chain.

Figures from Chile's trade office in China indicate that Chilean cherry production for the 2025–2026 season is expected to reach 655,000 metric tonnes. More than 90% of this volume is projected to be shipped to the Chinese market.

Logistics developments have contributed to shorter delivery times and lower freight costs. Dedicated sea routes known as "cherry express" services have reduced transit times between Chile and China to approximately 23 days. According to Xia Yang, sea freight costs are more than 60% lower than air freight. In addition, customs facilitation measures in China, including ship-side cargo collection, have helped to reduce handling times and associated costs.

Lower retail prices appear to be influencing purchasing behaviour. Xia Yang said demand is shifting away from a focus on rarity toward greater attention to eating quality. In response, Chilean suppliers are adjusting by increasing shipments of higher-grade fruit and adapting packaging formats to suit regional consumption preferences within China.

