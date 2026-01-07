Government must help to reduce industry pressures, says BRC amid inflation report

Shop price inflation picked up to 0.7% year on year in December, against growth of 0.6% in November, according to the BRC-NIQ Shop Price Monitor for December. Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC (British Retail Consortium), said: "Shop price inflation edged up in December as food prices rose at a faster rate. Nonetheless, shoppers still found plenty of value across many Christmas essentials including vegetables, cheeses, and alcohol, helping households to enjoy the festive season".

Source: talkingretail.com

Coop Switzerland reports 'record' sales in FY 2025

Coop Switzerland has reported record sales of CHF 35.4bln (€38.07bln) in its 2025 financial year, up 2.1% on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the previous year. The increase corresponds to CHF 742mln (€798.06mln) in additional sales.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lidl to invest €600mln in Spain, targets 300 stores in Portugal

Lidl Spain plans to invest €600mln by February 2027, with the primary focus on expanding its store network, mainly in large cities. According to Spanish dailies Expansión and Cinco Días, the German discounter aims to open approximately 50 new stores annually, bringing the total to nearly 800 by the end of the 2026 fiscal year (February 2027). Across the border in Portugal, Lidl also sees significant room for growth. The retailer is targeting 300 stores by 2027, with a long-term potential of 360 locations. Hélder Rocha, general manager of Lidl Portugal, told local daily Expresso that the company invested €160mln in its store network last year, which included 19 new or reopened stores.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Aldi and Lidl grab record Christmas sales share as Asda and Co-op slide

The discounters Aldi and Lidl grabbed their biggest share of Britain's Christmas grocery market to date, while Asda and the Co-op lost out as shoppers sought out bargains to help offset rising household bills. Lidl was the fastest-growing physical chain as Asda and the Co-op lost sales and market share, according to the latest figures from Worldpanel by Numerator, formerly known as Kantar.

Source: theguardian.com

SPAR strengthens leadership in The Netherlands and Slovenia

The refreshed SPAR Netherlands commercial team now includes: Chrischa Ligtenberg, manager of marketing, communications and digital commerce; Martijn van der Hoeven, head of Foodvenience; Richard Versleijen, head of category management; Robèr Delver, head of food retail; and Thomas Heijnen, master data manager. In Slovenia, SPAR is strengthening its leadership by appointing Uroš Lozej to its management team.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lotte Mart reopens Vietnam stores and boosts grocery and Korean food offerings

Lotte Mart said that it reopened its Da Nang and Nha Trang stores in Vietnam on the 1st. The Da Nang store expanded its food section area by about 30% from before, while the Nha Trang store reorganized its sales floor and shopping flow and bolstered its assortment around core food items. It will expand products based on direct sourcing from production areas, centered on its private-label fresh brand "FRESH 365". It has improved overall product freshness from produce such as bananas, potatoes, and bell peppers to seafood and meat.

Source: biz.chosun.com

Apollo Funds to acquire Prosol Group, a leading French fresh food retailer

Apollo announced that Apollo-managed funds (the "Apollo Funds") have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Prosol Group ("Prosol" or the "Company"), the multi-specialist in fresh food businesses and food retail in France, from Ardian. Prosol's existing shareholders and management team will reinvest alongside the Apollo Funds. Prosol operates nearly 450 stores across France under two main banners: Grand Frais, where it provides the fruits, vegetables, dairy and fish; and Fresh., a fully owned chain of stores that sell fruits, vegetables, dairy, fish, and meat.

Source: globenewswire.com

UK: Waitrose's first South West distribution centre to create over 550 jobs

Waitrose has announced that its first distribution centre in the South West will create over 550 new jobs in the region. Located in Avonmouth, Bristol, the new site will be its most sustainable distribution centre, and will be run by logistics company DHL.

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk

Pricer partners with East of England Co-op in UK for first Avenue platform pilot

Pricer reports completion of its first pilot installation of Pricer Avenue, a communications platform delivering shelf-edge digital experiences, in partnership with East of England Co-op, a 120-store grocery retailer operating in the UK.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Hy-Vee debuts food nutrition score for shoppers

Hy-Vee shoppers can now access a FoodHealth Score through the grocer's app and website to compare the nutritional value of foods. Hy-Vee developed the FoodHealth Score through a partnership with nutrition intelligence firm FoodHealth Company. The score uses a 1-100 scale to rate foods based on nutrient density and ingredient quality, allowing customers to compare items ranging from packaged goods to fresh produce.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Natural Grocers wins appeal for clear, accurate food information

Natural Grocers has won its challenge against the U.S. Department of Agriculture over shoppers' rights to clear, accurate and easily accessible food information. A federal appeals court ruled in favor of the grocer, the Center for Food Safety and other plaintiffs regarding rules under the Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard Act.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Afresh appoints Adam Litle as Chief Revenue Officer to scale its AI platform across the food and grocery supply chain

Afresh reported: "Afresh announced the appointment of Adam Litle as Chief Revenue Officer, following the company's biggest year to date, with more than 70% year-over-year topline growth and usage across more than 12,000 grocery departments in North America. The hire reflects Afresh's focus on accelerating adoption of its AI platform across the grocery industry".

Source: prnewswire.com

Canada Grocery Code of Conduct fully implemented as Walmart, Costco and Loblaw join

The Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC) has revealed that as of January 1, the Canada Grocery Code is fully implemented, and the Dispute Resolution Management Process (DRMP) is also operational.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: The 5 grocery stores with the best selection of produce

Central Market, Wegmans, Gelson's, Heinen's and Fresh Thyme Market have been recognized by Tasting Table as grocery stores with outstanding produce quality and variety. Central Market stands out for its variety and community engagement, while Wegmans sources locally from over 400 farmers and operates its own organic farm. Heinen's offers over 400 types of fruits and vegetables, Fresh Thyme Market emphasizes fresh, local produce and Gelson's is known for premium produce that attracts celebrity shoppers.

Source: tastingtable.com