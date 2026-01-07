Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan exported 17.8 tons of kiwifruit to Latvia in 2025

In January to October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2,539 tons of kiwifruit with a total value of US$1.89 million, according to the State Statistical Committee. This represents a year-on-year decline of 12% in volume and 10% in value.

During this period, the bulk of kiwifruit imports originated from Iran, which supplied 2,382 tons, down 16% year on year, valued at US$1.67 million, also a decrease of 16%. Imports from Chile totalled 78 tons, up 39%, with a value of US$109,000, an increase of 38%.

Shipments from China reached 77.3 tons, representing a fifteen-fold increase in volume compared with the previous year, while import value rose six-fold to US$90,300. Imports from Italy amounted to 1.92 tons, up 2.7 times year on year, valued at US$15,400, an increase of 2.5 times. Purchases from New Zealand declined to 0.48 tons, down 14%, with a value of US$4,110, a decrease of 9%.

Over the same ten-month period, Azerbaijan exported 423.45 tons of kiwifruit, a year-on-year decline of 5% in volume. Export value reached US$478,320, representing a 42% increase compared with the same period last year.

Exports to Russia accounted for 312.45 tons, down 20%, valued at US$291,760, a marginal decrease of 0.3%. Shipments to Ukraine totalled 63.2 tons with a value of US$136,820, with no exports recorded to this market during the same period a year earlier.

Exports to Latvia reached 17.8 tons valued at US$26,000, while shipments to Kazakhstan fell to 30 tons, down 48%, valued at US$23,710, a decrease of 44%.

According to publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011, 2025 marked the first year in 14 years that Azerbaijan exported kiwifruit to Latvia.

Source: Report

