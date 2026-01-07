Azerbaijan exported 17.8 tons of kiwifruit to Latvia in 2025

In January to October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 2,539 tons of kiwifruit with a total value of US$1.89 million, according to the State Statistical Committee. This represents a year-on-year decline of 12% in volume and 10% in value.

During this period, the bulk of kiwifruit imports originated from Iran, which supplied 2,382 tons, down 16% year on year, valued at US$1.67 million, also a decrease of 16%. Imports from Chile totalled 78 tons, up 39%, with a value of US$109,000, an increase of 38%.

Shipments from China reached 77.3 tons, representing a fifteen-fold increase in volume compared with the previous year, while import value rose six-fold to US$90,300. Imports from Italy amounted to 1.92 tons, up 2.7 times year on year, valued at US$15,400, an increase of 2.5 times. Purchases from New Zealand declined to 0.48 tons, down 14%, with a value of US$4,110, a decrease of 9%.

Over the same ten-month period, Azerbaijan exported 423.45 tons of kiwifruit, a year-on-year decline of 5% in volume. Export value reached US$478,320, representing a 42% increase compared with the same period last year.

Exports to Russia accounted for 312.45 tons, down 20%, valued at US$291,760, a marginal decrease of 0.3%. Shipments to Ukraine totalled 63.2 tons with a value of US$136,820, with no exports recorded to this market during the same period a year earlier.

Exports to Latvia reached 17.8 tons valued at US$26,000, while shipments to Kazakhstan fell to 30 tons, down 48%, valued at US$23,710, a decrease of 44%.

According to publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011, 2025 marked the first year in 14 years that Azerbaijan exported kiwifruit to Latvia.

Source: Report