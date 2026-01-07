New Zealand-China kiwifruit research expands

New Zealand kiwifruit scientist Sarah Pilkington has been working with Chinese counterparts on kiwifruit germplasm protection and cultivar development under a long-running China–New Zealand research collaboration that dates back to President Xi Jinping's state visit to New Zealand in 2014.

That visit led to the establishment of a China–New Zealand kiwifruit virtual joint laboratory involving the Sichuan Provincial Academy of Natural Resource Sciences and the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research. The laboratory remains active and focuses on joint research, training, and scientific exchanges linked to kiwifruit breeding and genetic resource conservation.

Pilkington leads a team in Auckland at the Plant and Food Research group within New Zealand's Bioeconomy Science Institute. The group applies molecular technologies to develop new kiwifruit cultivars while working with Chinese researchers to preserve genetic diversity. "Kiwifruit originated in China. We want to help our Chinese colleagues protect what material is there and the diversity in it for the future," she said, referring to germplasm resources used for breeding and research.

Researchers from Sichuan involved in the joint laboratory have cited progress in preserving germplasm resources, breeding new varieties, and promoting kiwifruit cultivation technologies linked to Belt and Road Initiative countries.

Liverpool Zhang, relationship and development manager at Plant and Food Research for Greater China, said the partnership also allows engagement with additional collaborators. "We're also leveraging the partnership to work with others, to maximize the benefits and potential of China and the global kiwifruit sector," he said. Zhang added that ongoing cooperation enables broader use of shared personnel and research capacity.

The laboratory was one of several cooperation outcomes from President Xi's 2014 visit, when China and New Zealand upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. At that time, China became New Zealand's largest goods trading partner. Despite the COVID-19 period, New Zealand's exports to China reached US$11.1 billion in 2020, while imports from China reached US$8.1 billion. By 2024, New Zealand's exports to China totalled US$12.1 billion, with kiwifruit and dairy products accounting for US$10.3 billion.

Agricultural cooperation following the 2014 visit has also extended into dairy research. A memorandum of understanding between Yili Group and Lincoln University led to the establishment of the Yili Innovation Centre Oceania in Christchurch. Research at the centre covers nutrition, pasture systems, and sustainability, with collaboration across New Zealand, Australia, and China.

Lincoln University researchers said the partnerships focus on applied research and ongoing cooperation with Chinese agricultural universities. New Zealand's Bioeconomy Science Institute also collaborates through these platforms on dairy and horticulture research linked to sustainability, environmental performance, and value-added agri-food production.

