Moroccan blueberry yields exceed 18 tons per hectare

When assessing the global blueberry industry from a production perspective, Morocco is emerging as one of the highest-yielding systems based on the relationship between productive area and harvested volume. Recent planting and production data indicate that output growth is being driven mainly by yield gains rather than rapid expansion of planted area.

In the 2024 campaign, Morocco recorded 4,829 hectares planted with blueberries, of which 3,910 hectares were in production. Total output reached 71,073 tons, resulting in an average yield of around 18.3 tons per hectare. On a national average basis, this level of productivity places Morocco ahead of several other major producing countries.

By comparison, producers in the Southern Hemisphere, including Peru, Chile, and Mexico, report lower national average yields. In Peru, strong yields in some regions are offset by rapid expansion into newer areas, resulting in a more variable national average. Chile's productivity is influenced by older varieties, orchard age, and water availability, while Spain operates within more limited growing regions and generally achieves lower yields despite its early-season position.

Morocco's planted area has expanded gradually, avoiding the rapid acreage growth that can depress average productivity. Over the past season, production increased by approximately 15,680 tons, with close to 90 per cent of that growth attributed to yield improvement rather than additional hectares coming into production. This indicates a production system that is increasing efficiency rather than scale alone.

From an agronomic standpoint, this performance is linked to the use of intensive production systems. These include precision drip irrigation, controlled root zone management, and a growing use of substrate cultivation. In an environment affected by water scarcity, irrigation efficiency has become a core component of production management.

Genetic selection also plays a role. Moroccan producers have adopted newer varieties selected for yield, early timing, and post-harvest performance, aligned with intensive production systems and European market demand. Varietal renewal in some competing origins has progressed more slowly or unevenly.

Geographic proximity to European markets further supports the production model. Short transit times allow fruit to be harvested at a more advanced maturity stage, with reduced handling losses and improved market returns. While this factor sits outside of on-farm production, it supports overall system efficiency.

Looking ahead, maintaining yields above 18 tons per hectare will depend on continued investment in water management, technology, and climate adaptation. Morocco's position in the blueberry sector reflects a broader shift toward productivity-driven growth, as resource constraints increasingly influence global production strategies.

