Egyptian agricultural exports reach 9.2 million tons in 2025

Egypt's agricultural exports exceeded 9 million tons in 2025, according to Minister of Agriculture Alaa Farouk. In a televised interview with Al-Qahera News, the minister said total export volumes reached 9.2 million tons during the year.

Citrus fruit accounted for the largest share of shipments, with exports reaching 2.10 million tons. Potatoes followed at 1.4 million tons, while sweet potatoes reached 400,000 tons. Bean exports amounted to 350,000 tons.

Farouk said Egypt exported more than 405 types of agricultural products during the year. These products were shipped to over 176 countries, including newly accessed markets such as the Philippines, Mexico, Venezuela, Japan, and several destinations in the Caribbean.

According to the minister, ongoing efforts by the Export Council and the Agricultural Quarantine Department aim to broaden market access. These efforts focus on opening additional destinations while maintaining export flows to existing markets.

Farouk added that export expansion is supported by international trade relations, product quality standards, and continued updates to laboratory capacity and quarantine procedures.

Source: Egypt Independent