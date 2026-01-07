Tunisia starts early Maltese orange exports to France

Tunisia has opened the export season for Maltese oranges to France with a first shipment of 200 tons shipped to the port of Marseille. The early start is intended to extend the export window and support the position of Tunisian citrus on the French market.

According to Imed Bey, president of the Regional Union of Agriculture and Fisheries of Nabeul, shipment volumes will increase gradually in line with demand from French buyers. The campaign began one week earlier than in previous seasons, with the approach aimed at placing Tunisian oranges on European shelves at an earlier stage. At peak pace, a single week of exports could reach between 2000 and 3000 tons.

The current campaign is supported by incentive measures from the Export Promotion Center. The stated target for the season is 15,000 tons of Maltese oranges exported to France, compared with about 5,000 tons shipped during the previous season.

Beyond the Maltese variety, Tunisia's total citrus exports have reached close to 13,000 tons so far across all varieties. Libya remains the main destination, accounting for around 8,000 tons. Industry sources indicate that exports to Libya are expected to be maintained while additional markets are explored.

National production of Maltese oranges this season is estimated to range between 90,000 and 130,000 tons. Production has been affected by limited irrigation water availability. Size distribution reflects water stress conditions, with around 20 per cent large fruit, 40 per cent medium sizes, and 40 per cent small sizes. Harvesting began in recent days, and picking activity is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Tunisian exporters face competition on the French market from other Mediterranean suppliers. Maritime transport costs remain a challenge, while Egyptian oranges continue to exert pressure on pricing. Egypt's orange production is estimated at around 380,000 tons, with exporters benefiting from logistical advantages and support mechanisms that improve access to European markets.

In this context, sector representatives are calling for targeted support measures to address logistics costs and to strengthen international promotion in order to maintain export volumes during the season.

