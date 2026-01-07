Chinese cherry prices fall up to 40% on Chile arrivals

Cherry prices in major Chinese wholesale and retail markets have moved lower in recent weeks as increased volumes from Chile arrive at ports across the country. The development coincides with higher shipping frequency and expanded refrigerated container capacity between China and Latin America.

Media reports in China indicate price declines of up to 40 per cent at some wholesale markets, with average wholesale prices during the New Year holiday period 15 to 25 per cent lower than the same period last year. Retail prices have also softened, although to a lesser extent. In some cities, prices were nearly 40 per cent lower than in early November, according to ycwb.com.

Guangzhou has received elevated volumes of Chilean cherries in recent days. At the Port of Guangzhou, China's largest entry point for Chilean cherries, two container vessels carrying more than 1,300 containers arrived on Friday, with a combined volume of 26,000 tons, according to port authorities.

Further north, the Port of Tianjin received its first shipment of Chilean cherries for 2026 on New Year's Day. The delivery comprised 314 containers. The port authority stated that following customs clearance and logistical coordination, the fruit would be distributed to markets in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei Province within five days.

Cherries are typically positioned as a high-value fruit in China during holiday periods. A Beijing consumer told Global Times that lower prices in recent weeks had allowed her to purchase larger volumes within the same budget.

From an exporter perspective, Gonzalo Matamala, general manager Asia and China at Giddings Fruit, said the current season has developed differently from expectations. "However, despite the fact that the market is adjusting to different situations, the market is still good, the market is still China, the market is still here," he said. "Slowly we will start recovering, and for the moment we still expand our market consumption in this big and beautiful market."

According to Matamala, improved connectivity between Chile and China has shortened transit times and expanded port access. This season, direct "Cherry Express" sailings increased to 32, double the number recorded last year, according to Ivan Marambio, president of Frutas de Chile.

Wan Zhe, professor at Beijing Normal University, said that strengthened trade links between China and Latin America have increased competition in the cherry segment. "The improved affordability of imported fruit reflects the tangible results of logistics cooperation between China, Chile, and other regional countries, supported by an integrated network of road, air, and sea transportation," Wan said. He added that similar logistics frameworks are also supporting imports of blueberries and grapes.

