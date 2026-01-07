Cherry prices drop on Chinese market after record Chilean import volumes

Cherry prices in China have fallen sharply this December, as the country prepares to import nearly 590,000 tons of the fruit from Chile during the 2025–2026 winter season. Wholesale prices have dropped between 15% and 25% compared with a year earlier, while retail prices have declined slightly less, according to Hai Ya, a buyer at Benlai Life, a fresh produce platform.

Chile is expected to export a record 655,000 tons of cherries this season—equivalent to 131 million 5-kg boxes—of which over 90% will go to China. Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Market, the region's largest wholesale hub for imported fruit, reported that more than 10,000 cherry containers are anticipated to arrive.

The price decline is attributed to increased supply, improved logistics, and heightened market competition. Favorable Chilean climate conditions boosted production, while dedicated shipping capacity reduced sea transit times to 23 days, lowering transport costs by 10%–20% per container compared with air freight.

Intensified competition among retailers, including e-commerce platforms and supermarkets, has further driven down prices. For example, a 2.5-kg box of 2J grade cherries in Shanghai now sells for CNY148 (USD 21.06), down from CNY188 a month earlier, while a 3J box is priced at CNY178, compared with CNY228 previously. Family packs are also CNY20–CNY40 cheaper than last year.

Source: www.yicaiglobal.com