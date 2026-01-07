Russia starts banana production in greenhouses

The banana is the most widely consumed fruit in Russia, ahead of apples (9.8 kg per capita per year in 2024). However, banana prices have risen sharply since 2022 as a result of sanctions, dependence on imports and logistical difficulties. Imported almost exclusively from Ecuador, bananas account for 1.3 to 1.5 million tons a year, with prices rising from around 97 roubles/kg [1.23 USD/kg] before the war to over 150 roubles/kg [1.90 USD/kg] today.

To limit this dependence and contain the rise in prices, Russian authorities have embarked on a strategy of domestic production, exclusively in greenhouses and in the south of the country. Despite doubts in the sector about the profitability of this model, given the high costs of investment, heating and lighting, several projects are under way.

The first banana greenhouses have been announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, notably in the Stavropol and Krasnodar regions. In Sochi, a private farm is planning an experimental harvest of 500kg between December and March. The first large-scale commercial harvests are expected to start in 2027.

Last July, bananas were officially included on the list of Russian agricultural products, opening the door to possible public subsidies.

Source: rfi.fr