Ecuador remains Uzbekistan’s primary supplier of bananas

From January to November 2025, Uzbekistan saw a significant rise in banana imports. According to preliminary data from the State Statistics Committee, the country imported 161,400 tons of bananas during this period, spending $54.3 million.

Compared to the same period last year, banana imports increased by 10,800 tons, reflecting growing domestic demand.

Ecuador remains Uzbekistan's primary supplier, with 145,900 tons imported, making up the vast majority of total imports. Ecuadorian bananas are valued for their consistent quality and reliable supply chain. China supplied 13,900 tons, while smaller quantities, totaling over 300 tons, came from Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Kyrgyzstan.

This trend shows that while Uzbekistan is gradually diversifying its sources, Ecuador continues to dominate the market.

Source: zamin.uz