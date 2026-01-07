"Opportunities to get Chilean cherries on European shelves from November to February are not being exploited now"

Traditionally, demand for chile cherries picks up again at SFI Rotterdam in the run-up to the holidays. "But it remains a luxury item," Jan Marc Schulz observes. Still, according to the importer, there are chances to get the cherries on the shelf consistently from November to February.

© SFI Rotterdam

"But then something has to happen from both sides," says the importer, who does not miss the opportunity to call on both growers and exporters in Chile and European retail to pick up the gauntlet for this. "Because the Chileans have pretty much ignored Europe over the past two decades, while here is a market that can be served. At the same time, interest should also be shown from the retail side to make this a regular business. Now, that animosity is proceeding quite opportunistically. If the demand from Asia is weaker, then Europe may join in, but on the other hand, retail only wants to schedule cherries, if prices are at a low level, then promotions are planned for a while."

© SFI Rotterdam

"The quality of the cherries is excellent, both from the flown and shipped trade," continues the importer, who today mainly supplies specialist wholesalers with Chilean cherries. Prices for cherries from 26 mm to 36 mm now fluctuate between 8 and 12 euros per kilo. SFI Rotterdam now also carries the favoured 2.5-kilo packaging for the smaller sizes. "It remains special trade, the product exudes one and all festivity," Jan Marc concludes.

